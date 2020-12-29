Veganuary: 4 in 10 love cheese too much to go vegan
Four in 10 Brits wouldn’t consider going vegan – because they’d miss rich milk chocolate, creamy lasagne and cheese just too much.
Research of 2,000 adults revealed the top foodstuffs Brits would miss if they were to adopt a plant-based lifestyle as part of Veganuary.
Cheese topped the list with 56 per cent selecting it, while one in six couldn’t give up pepperoni on a pizza. Another 48 per cent would find life really difficult if they were to eliminate eggs from their diet entirely, while nearly a quarter couldn’t do without cream.
Other foods Brits would miss if they went plant-based include sausages, chicken nuggets and bacon sandwiches. And those with a sweet tooth would struggle to live without chocolate brownies, doughnuts or pancakes.
Despite their love of dairy and other animal produce such as cheese and chicken, seven in 10 Brits agreed it’s easier than ever to get hold of vegan products. It also emerged that 39 per cent would be more inclined to buy vegan products if they couldn’t taste the difference between them and animal-derived foodstuffs.
Just over a third of adults are reluctant to try more vegan food because their family or partner wouldn’t go for it, according to the research carried out via OnePoll.
Despite these concerns, a fifth are considering taking part in Veganuary in January 2021.
Says Catherine Lloyd, from Elmlea Plant, which has teamed up with So Vegan to create plant-based recipes ahead of Veganuary, and commissioned the research:
“It’s fascinating to see that such a big proportion of the UK population is planning to take part in Veganuary this year, but that many don’t expect to make it even halfway through the month.
“However, going vegan doesn’t have to mean missing out – Vegan alternatives have come a long way and a lot of the foods people would miss by going vegan now have really great alternatives that are indistinguishable in terms of taste, including cream and cheese.
“It was good to see the results finding that people are willing to try vegan foods, even if they wouldn’t adopt the lifestyle completely.”
You can check out the Elmlea Plant Cream and So Vegan recipes at https://www.elmlea.com/recipes and by searching the #PimpMyPlant hashtag on Instagram.
THE TOP 40 FOODS BRITS WOULD MISS MOST IF THEY WENT VEGAN FOR VEGANUARY
1. Cheese
2. Eggs
3. Milk
4. Roast chicken
5. Fish and chips
6. Chocolate
7. Bacon sandwich
8. Bread
9. Pizza
10. Sausages
11. Butter
12. Roast beef
13. Steak
14. Scrambled egg
15. Lasagne
16. Roast turkey
17. Salmon
18. Cheesecake
19. Pigs in blankets
20. Sausage rolls
21. Cottage pie
22. Shepherd’s pie
23. Beef stew
24. Omelette
25. Cream
26. Fish fingers
27. Pork chops
28. Chocolate brownies
29. Doughnuts
30. Steak and kidney pie
31. Lamb shank
32. Meatballs
33. Pancakes
34. Mac and cheese
35. Beef curry
36. Hot dogs
37. Quiche
38. Pulled pork
39. Chicken nuggets
40. Pepperoni