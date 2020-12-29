Veganuary: 4 in 10 love cheese too much to go vegan

Four in 10 Brits wouldn’t consider going vegan – because they’d miss rich milk chocolate, creamy lasagne and cheese just too much.

Research of 2,000 adults revealed the top foodstuffs Brits would miss if they were to adopt a plant-based lifestyle as part of Veganuary.

Cheese topped the list with 56 per cent selecting it, while one in six couldn’t give up pepperoni on a pizza. Another 48 per cent would find life really difficult if they were to eliminate eggs from their diet entirely, while nearly a quarter couldn’t do without cream.

Other foods Brits would miss if they went plant-based include sausages, chicken nuggets and bacon sandwiches. And those with a sweet tooth would struggle to live without chocolate brownies, doughnuts or pancakes.

Despite their love of dairy and other animal produce such as cheese and chicken, seven in 10 Brits agreed it’s easier than ever to get hold of vegan products. It also emerged that 39 per cent would be more inclined to buy vegan products if they couldn’t taste the difference between them and animal-derived foodstuffs.

Just over a third of adults are reluctant to try more vegan food because their family or partner wouldn’t go for it, according to the research carried out via OnePoll.

Despite these concerns, a fifth are considering taking part in Veganuary in January 2021.

Says Catherine Lloyd, from Elmlea Plant, which has teamed up with So Vegan to create plant-based recipes ahead of Veganuary, and commissioned the research:

“It’s fascinating to see that such a big proportion of the UK population is planning to take part in Veganuary this year, but that many don’t expect to make it even halfway through the month.

“However, going vegan doesn’t have to mean missing out – Vegan alternatives have come a long way and a lot of the foods people would miss by going vegan now have really great alternatives that are indistinguishable in terms of taste, including cream and cheese.

“It was good to see the results finding that people are willing to try vegan foods, even if they wouldn’t adopt the lifestyle completely.”

You can check out the Elmlea Plant Cream and So Vegan recipes at https://www.elmlea.com/recipes and by searching the #PimpMyPlant hashtag on Instagram.

THE TOP 40 FOODS BRITS WOULD MISS MOST IF THEY WENT VEGAN FOR VEGANUARY

1. Cheese

2. Eggs

3. Milk

4. Roast chicken

5. Fish and chips

6. Chocolate

7. Bacon sandwich

8. Bread

9. Pizza

10. Sausages

11. Butter

12. Roast beef

13. Steak

14. Scrambled egg

15. Lasagne

16. Roast turkey

17. Salmon

18. Cheesecake

19. Pigs in blankets

20. Sausage rolls

21. Cottage pie

22. Shepherd’s pie

23. Beef stew

24. Omelette

25. Cream

26. Fish fingers

27. Pork chops

28. Chocolate brownies

29. Doughnuts

30. Steak and kidney pie

31. Lamb shank

32. Meatballs

33. Pancakes

34. Mac and cheese

35. Beef curry

36. Hot dogs

37. Quiche

38. Pulled pork

39. Chicken nuggets

40. Pepperoni

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...