UK to spend £2.8 BILLION on Christmas Stocking Fillers

The UK will spend a total of nearly £2.8 BILLION on Christmas stocking fillers this year, research has revealed.

The study of 2,000 adults found six in 10 adults plan to give an average of four stockings this year – spending a total of three hours and £23 filling each one.

Nearly half of all adults still receive a stocking from their parents containing toiletries, underwear, and the childhood favourite – chocolate coins. And of those who go without, 37 per cent admitted they wish they still had the traditional sack of gifts waiting for them on Christmas Day.

It also emerged that of the people planning to give a stocking to a loved one, more than half will be putting extra effort into preparing them to spread some much-needed Christmas joy. Almost six in 10 (59 per cent) will also be making them as traditional as possible.

The study also found that children, partners and immediate family members are among the most likely recipients of stocking this Christmas.

Sweets and toiletries are the most popular gifts to receive in a stocking, and almost two thirds would like to see a gift voucher or a book.

But despite being one of the most popular items to put into the sack of gifts, 38 per cent would not want to be given a piece of fruit. It also emerged a third wouldn’t be pleased to receive underwear or a candle, while 26 per cent would rather not be gifted an electrical item.