4 tips to keep the air inside your home clean

The air inside your home can be three times more polluted than outdoor air. Here are four simple ways to keep the air in your home clean and lower the risk of health issues….

Many of us are currently staying indoors to hide from the sweltering heat. However studies show that the air inside the home is often more polluted than outside air. Viruses, mould, dust and exhaust fumes impact the air quality and can put you at risk for illnesses like asthma and skin conditions. Chemicals and toxins in cosmetics, paint and cleaning products also contribute to air pollution inside the home.

Houseplants

Indoor plants have many benefits on top of adding colour to your interiors. All plants bring fresh oxygen to the home and freshen the air, but certain plants, like Dragon Tree, Rubber Tree or Peace Lily can even naturally filter common household chemicals.

Experts recommend that you have at least one plant per 100 square feet of home for efficient air rejuvenation.



Humidity



Humidity plays a surprisingly big role in your overall comfort and health. If your indoor humidity climbs above 60%, you begin to risk mould and mildew growth in your home.

However, if the humidity is below 20%, you may experience skin problems and eye irritation. There are a host of ways to reduce the humidity, such as exhaust fans, air-conditioning, hanging your laundry outside and replacing certain household items like rugs that may be holding onto dampness.

Many air purifiers also feature a humidifier function that automatically monitors the room temperature and selects the optimal hydration level.

Cleaning



Dry dusting can aggravate air quality issues, whereas dusting with a wet cloth weekly will help control dust levels. Cleaning the carpets regularly and tumble-drying cushions can keep dust mites in check. Don’t forget to air the house for a few hours after the weekly clean, as dust particles often linger in the air after hoovering.

Choose non-toxic cleaning products or make your own from widely available ingredients such as vinegar, lemon and baking powder.

Air purifiers

Getting an air purifier is another option. Air purifiers can feature advanced technology that kills bacteria, viruses, allergens, mould and eliminates odours, removing pollutants from the room air. Air purifiers are available for different space sizes from small to large rooms.



