Top 50 little things Brits look forward to – evening TV tops list

Researchers have discovered the top 50 little things Brits most look forward to – including getting into bed with fresh sheets, sitting down in front of the TV at the end of a long day and putting your PJs on.

A study of 2,000 adults revealed the everyday moments people yearn for such as having a bath, reading in bed, and simply tucking into your evening meal. Kicking off your shoes when you get home and putting fresh washing away are other small moments that bring daily joy.

Meeting friends for a catch-up and sipping your morning beverage also featured highly, with 63 per cent saying their mood perks up after the first drink of the day – which was found to typically be enjoyed at 8.53am.

The research, commissioned by Costa Coffee which is offering a free coffee via its app throughout July, also found 78 per cent believe it’s important to treat themselves to the things that make them happy each day.

Spending time with the wider family, going to the gym and watching a movie at the cinema were other small joys missed by many in recent months.

It also emerged the average adult will experience four ‘highs’ each day – including getting an early night and getting the kids to bed on time.

And since lockdown, six in 10 have found themselves looking forward to the smaller, everyday moments more than ever before, with these highlights causing feelings of ‘relaxation’ and ‘contentment’.

But these highs are balanced out by an average of four ‘lows’, such as getting stuck in traffic, being late for work or forgetting their wallet.

The study, carried out via OnePoll, also revealed that the average adult typically goes for a lunchtime walk at 1.07pm, changes out of work clothes at 6.37pm and finally switches off at 8.05pm.

Neil Lake, managing director of Costa Coffee UK&I, said: “With many stores now safely re-opened, you can now enjoy relaxing in store and catching up with family and friends – simple pleasures that we all perhaps previously took for granted.

“To help you enjoy more of these missed moments, as well as a free drink, we’re also passing back the VAT saving to customers and, from the 3rd-31st August, will be operating the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme.”

TOP 50 THINGS BRITS LOOK FORWARD TO IN A TYPICAL DAY