Triumph launches debut e-bike, Triumph Trekker GT





Iconic British motorcycle brand, Triumph Motorcycles, has launched an e-bike – the Triumph Trekker GT. Triumph’s first ever electric bicycle, it is expected to retail for £2,950.

Featuring the latest generation of electric drive weighing in at just 2.88 kg, the Trekker GT offers a range of approximately 150km per charge through its 250w 60Nm torque-rich Shimano powertrain. This comprises a Shimano Steps E6100 motor and a fully integrated Shimano E8035 504Wh battery.

Key components are concealed in an elegant, stylised frame which – combined with the narrow-width handlebar and the ultra-comfort of the Selle-Royal Vivo saddle – provides the rider with optimal ergonomics and great rider comfort and control, claims Triumph.

Featuring a twin paint scheme in familiar Triumph motorcycle colours of Matt Silver Ice and Matt Jet Black, the Trekker GT includes a set of premium features fitted as standard including integrated LED lighting, full length matt-black mudguards, blacked-out pannier rack, side stand and ABUS pro-shield integrated lock.

Triumph’s heavy duty security items including 270mm U-lock and chain and ground anchor, and Muc-off/Triumph cleaning kit complete the Trekker GT accessory line-up.

The Trekker GT will be available immediately in the UK, United States and in Europe – except Germany and Austria.

Specifications

NEW 2020 TREKKER GT E-BICYCLE Price £2,950 (inc. VAT) Frame 6061 Hydro-formed aluminium frame with integrated lockable battery Suspension RockShox Paragon forks with 65mm travel Drivetrain Shimano Steps E6100 250w motor Fully integrated Shimano E8035 504Wh battery Wheels Shimano hubs & Alex Volar rims 27.5” Tyres Schwalbe Energizer Green Guard 27.5 x 2.0 tyres Rear Mech Super-silent Shimano Deore Shadow 10-speed rear mechanism Brakes High-performance Shimano Deore M6000 180/160 brakes Saddle Ultra-comfortable Selle Royal Vivo saddle Grips Triumph branded lock-on grips Standard-fit Specification LED lighting, full length mudguards, side stand,

pannier rack & ABUS Proshield lock

