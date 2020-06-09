Skoda Octavia tech to prevent ‘dooring’ cyclists

With cycle-enthusiasts marking Bike Week across the UK this week, Skoda has revealed details about new safety technology included on the Octavia which is designed to prevent drivers dooring cyclists – in other words opening doors into their path.

Called Exit Warning, it will make its debut on the upcoming Octavia, alerting drivers and passengers when it may not be safe to exit the car due to an oncoming cyclist – reducing the chance of ‘dooring’. Other safety features – including Predictive Cycling Protection and Turn Assist – will also feature for the first time, making the Octavia one of the most cycle-friendly cars on the market, claims the manufacturer.

Exit Warning, which is part of the brand’s Blind Spot Detection system available as standard from SE L First Edition, uses sensors to monitor the rear and sides of the vehicle when stationary. If a cyclist is detected, the system will warn the driver through a series of visual warnings and by sounding an alert, both of which will continue until the hazard has passed or the doors have been closed.

The cameras on the new Octavia are able to observe possible hazards to the rear of the vehicle up to a distance of 35 metres and at angle of approximately 120°, providing greater assurance for drivers and passengers on when it is safe to exit the car.

But that’s not all. With many more cyclists expected to take to roads over the summer months as part of their commute to work, the Octavia features other advanced safety features to help protect those on two wheels. Predictive Cycling Protection triggers a cascade of warnings to the driver if a cyclist is detected ahead – and will even engage the emergency brakes if necessary to avoid any possible accident.

Also available from later in the year will be Turn Assist which uses on-board cameras to monitor oncoming traffic when turning right at a junction, as well as identify cyclists and pedestrians. If immediate danger is detected when executing a manoeuvre, the vehicle will be brought to a complete standstill, triggering the warning signal and preventing a possible collision.

Says a Skoda spokesperson:

“The all-new fourth-generation Octavia is the most technologically advanced Skoda yet and one of the most cycle-friendly cars on the market.

“Naturally cyclists face daily challenges associated with cycling on busy roads, including avoiding car doors as they open. The technology introduced in the new Octavia, particularly Exit Warning, is there to assist drivers in helping to mitigate and reduce potential accidents.”

