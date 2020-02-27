Pebble Gear introduces £99.99 kids’ tablets

Pebble Gear has announced a range of kids’ tablets aimed at 3 to 8 year-olds, which it claims have been specifically designed to allow children to access digital content safely and securely.

Free from in-app purchases and unwanted pop-ups, the Pebble Gear Kids’ Tablet comes with full parental control and access to 500+ games and apps free for the first 12 months, allowing kids to explore a world of digital content whilst offering parents complete peace-of-mind. Pebble Gear will be launching the range of 7” Android tablets in March 2020 which will initially consist of a Toy Story 4 tablet designed for fans of Woody and Forky, plus a Frozen 2 tablet for fans of Elsa and Olaf. Both tablets will also come with their own unique protective bumper case – ensuring security both inside and out.

Neil Meredith, Director Of Digital Goals Ltd, Pebble Gear’s parent company said:

“There is a genuine concern for many parents in this new digital world of trying to find a balance between allowing their kids access to digital content for fun and education whilst ensuring their safety. The specifically developed and curated content within a closed architecture of the Pebble Gear tablet overcomes many of those fears for parents and kids alike.”

On sale from March 19th, the tablets can be pre-ordered for £99.99 exclusively via www.pebble-gear.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...