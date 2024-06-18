UK’s Best Dog Friendly Pubs to Visit This Summer

Searches for ‘ dog friendly pubs near me’ have risen +5000% over the past 30 days

79% of dog owners say dog-friendly pubs and restaurants are important when booking a staycation

With this in mind, dog -friendly letting agents have revealed the best pubs to head to in the UK this summer

There’s little more quintessentially British than pub grub, so with searches for ‘ dog friendly pubs near me’ rising +5000% over the past 30 days, Brits are on the lookout for pubs to head to with their pooch pals this summer.

With this in mind, dog-friendly letting agents Canine Cottages have shared their pick of the best dog-friendly pub gardens to head to across the UK.

1. The Cornish Arms – Padstow, Cornwall

Visitors say: “It is a large, spacious venue with lots of parking and dog friendly. I was so impressed with our experience that I personally thanked the manager and chefs as could not fault one thing.”

For the foodie pawrents, The Cornish Arms, St Merryn is Rick Stein’s famous pub and unsurprisingly serves amazing food. One of the best dog-friendly pubs in North Cornwall; in the summer months the large beer garden is perfect for soaking up the Cornish sunshine, or for a lazy summer evening following a day at one of the many nearby beaches.

2. The Wild Rabbit – Kingham, Cotswolds

Visitors say: “Highly recommend visiting here. Super dog friendly too our little pooch was super spoilt”.

With its open kitchen, The Wild Rabbit, in the gorgeous village of Kingham, offers patrons an authentic way to experience a true Cotswoldian dining experience. Supporting British farmers, the menus are full of delicious concoctions to choose from.

By using organic ingredients from their on-site garden, alongside foraged and locally sourced produce from artisan producers, a meal at The Wild Rabbit in Kingham is a must. The outdoor terraces are perfect spots for soaking up the summer sun after a stroll through the village.

3. The Thatch – Croyde, Devon

Visitors say: “This place is such a pretty building. We sat with the dogs outside in the sunshine. Water bowls were provided for doggie drinks. Food was lovely”.

A self-proclaimed pub full of character and with a lively atmosphere, The Thatch is a favourite with locals and a great place to chill out during your evenings in North Devon. Listen to live music or simply share a few beers outside on a warm evening. There are seasonal bans on Croyde beach, but parts of nearby Saunton Sands are dog-friendly year-round.

4. The Wellington – Cromer, Norfolk

Visitors say: “Lovely walk in with our dog who was made so welcome as were we. Minutes from the pier and seafront”.

This beautiful, old-world-style establishment is the perfect place to duck into for a quiet pint or meal after all the excitement of town. This dog-friendly pub in Cromer is a welcome retreat from the hustle and bustle of town and offers music nights, and has darts and SkyTV for sports bar vibes. Head to The Wellington to unwind in a friendly, sociable atmosphere with your pup by your feet.



5. The Lion Inn – Blakey Ridge, North Yorkshire

Visitors say: “A big pub that swallowed up a load of people with ease, great service, friendly customers, dog friendly & in a really nice old building.”

This 16th-century gem is situated on the highest point of the North York Moors, so the views over the valleys of Rosedale and Farndale are phenomenal. Most famous amongst locals for its crackling log fire, and delicious Sunday roasts, in the summer the beer garden is a great spot to grab a pint after exploring the moors with your pooch.

6. Salty’s – Tenby, Pembrokeshire

Visitors say: “Great place after a dog walk. Good coffee, water for dogs and fantastic staff”.

Overlooking the dog-friendly Tenby South Beach, Salty’s is the perfect pub to give sandy paws some well-deserved rest. Meanwhile, pooch parents can enjoy delicious locally caught seafood with an extensive selection of wine and ales. When the British sun is shining you can make the most of it and dine al fresco by the beachside.

7. The Old Bridge Inn –Aviemore, Scotland

Visitors say: “The dog thought all the bar staff were wonderful when they made a fuss of her too. Thanks for looking after us so well.”

Set in Cairngorms National Park, The Old Bridge Inn is a favourite amongst nature-loving humans and hounds looking for a post-hike tipple and doggy treat. One of the best dog-friendly pubs in Scotland thanks to its tranquil, verdant location, a visit to this cottage-turned-inn is sure to impress.

If you’re stopping for a drink, choose from local cask ales and over 100 malt whiskies before heading outside to unwind with Fido at your feet and the sound of the River Spey flowing by.

8. The Ship Inn – Low Newton by the sea, Northumberland

Visitors say: “Staff are super friendly and made all of us, including the dog, extremely welcome.”

The Ship Inn in Low Newton by the Sea is pretty iconic for locals and their dogs. It’s a stone’s throw from the wild North Sea and the rugged Northumberland coast and at the southern tip of a swathe of dog-friendly sand that stretches for miles to Beadnell, so it’s prime dog-walking territory. Well-behaved dogs are welcome in the pub while their humans can enjoy a pint brewed on the premises.

Commenting on the selection, Sarah Pring Digital PR Manager at Canine Cottages says:

“Summer is on the way, and with many dog owners set to head on British staycations, 79% say that availability of dog-friendly pubs and restaurants are important when selecting their location.

“Whether you’re looking to visit a pub mid countryside walk or planning to book ahead at one of the area’s most renowned gastro pubs, we wanted to shine a spotlight on some of our favourite UK pubs, all the way from Scotland to Devon.”

To find more inspiration for dog-friendly pubs in the UK, please visit: https://www.caninecottages.co. uk/guides/uks-most-dog– friendly-pubs-places-eat

