World’s Top 5 most expensive smartphones

Many people are willing to invest in next-generation smartphones to keep up to date with the latest technology, but would you be prepared to pay almost £40 million?

The global average handset costs around £250 and some phones such as the iPhone 14 cost in the region of £800. However, whilst most people continue buying everyday handsets, some luxury tech fanatics have their eyes on a bigger prize, coated in gold, diamonds and even dinosaur bone!

Whether you have the budget for premium phones or are simply fascinated by the luxury on offer, experts at Mobiles.co.uk have indexed the most expensive handsets ever created, revealing exactly what gives them such as hefty price tag.

Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond

Sold for: £38 million

Officially deemed the most expensive mobile phone in the world, the Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond (pictured above) was created by American design studio Falcon. Worth a whopping £38 million, this smartphone is plated in 24 carat gold and features an emerald-cut pink diamond on the rear of the handset. It comes fully loaded with hack prevention technology that keeps information safe from outsiders.

Stuart Hughes iPhone 4s Elite Gold

Sold for: £6 million

Stuart Hughes designed the iPhone 4s Elite Gold with exclusivity in mind. Only two of these £6 million iPhones were ever created, made from five hundred 100-carat diamonds and a 24-carat gold rear panel and logo.

The logo is also embezzled with 53 diamonds, while the home button is made up of an 8.6-carat single cut diamond home button. To take this design even further, it comes in a solid platinum display case polished with T-Rex dinosaur bone and embellished with opal, quartz, rutile and more.

Stuart Hughes iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition

Sold for: £5 million

Hughes’ second creation to make the list is the iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition, a solid rose gold take on his extravagant designs. Similarly to the Elite Gold, only two of this 500 diamond encrusted iPhone have been made, and they also come with a decorated logo of 53 diamonds and 7.4-carat pink diamond home button. To finalise this £5 million phone, the display case is crafted with solid granite in imperial pink, lined with Nubuck leather.

Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme

Sold for: £1.9 million

The Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme comes again from designer Stuart Hughes, priced at a staggering £1.9 million. The phone includes Hughes’ signature features such as the 53-diamond rear logo and 7.1-carat diamond home button, as well as unique features such as a 136-diamond bezel and 371g of 22-carat gold across the whole handset. The signature display case comes in solid granite, embellished with top-grain leather and Kashmir gold.

iPhone 3G Kings Button

Sold for: £1.9 million

At the same price as the Goldstriker, Peter Allisons iPhone 3G King’s Button is a £1.9 million handset, just making fifth place. Coated in 18-carat yellow, white and rose gold, it is encrusted with 138 diamonds and a 6.6-carat single cut diamond home button. Although the lowest price-tag of the five handsets, it doesn’t hold back on luxury materials and bling.

Says Amrit Chatha, mobile expert at Mobiles.co.uk:

“In a world where luxury and designer items are popular, it is no surprise that such expensive and unique smartphones have been created for those with unimaginable disposable income. Using materials such as precious gems, dinosaur bone and high-quality diamonds give these smartphones an exclusivity like no other, and worth the shocking price tag to the few who own them.”

“For anyone without millions of pounds to splash on a handset, real diamonds and gems are not the only way to personalise a phone. There are many ways to make your device look unique, such as custom phone cases or stick-on accessories available at a fraction of the price.”

“Ultimately, you want your phone case of choice to offer maximum protection. Mobiles.co.uk has some of the best mobile phone cases for a range of devices, from hard-shell phone cases to TPU cases. As well as other smartphone accessories like chargers, headphones, and screen protectors.”

For more information please visit Mobiles.co.uk.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...