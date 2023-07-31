Etsy under fire for ‘withholding money’ from sellers



Online marketplace Etsy has come under fire from sellers for putting 75% of their takings on hold for 45 days. Hundreds of small businesses recently got an email from Etsy notifying them it was actioning its “reserve system”. Ceramics seller Rachel Collyer said Etsy was holding £899 of her money, which means she cannot afford to buy materials to keep producing. Etsy said payment reserves were used to “keep the marketplace safe” and cover any potential refunds. Ms Collyer has been selling ceramics on Etsy since 2021. She said she was given only a few hours’ notice before her money was put on reserve. BBC

A giant glowing X marks the San Francisco spot where Elon Musk says he plans to keep his company, the messaging platform formerly known as Twitter. But city officials and some residents are unhappy with the display. On Friday, the company erected an X logo on the roof of its Market Street headquarters, to the chagrin of neighbours who complained about intrusive lights, and San Francisco’s building inspection department, which said it would start an investigation. The Guardian

Sony is rolling out a new PlayStation 5 beta that adds a number of new features, including Dolby Atmos HDMI device support. The new update, released today in beta form, adds audio options that allow 3D Audio powered by Tempest 3D AudioTech to be used with compatible Dolby Atmos-enabled HDMI devices such as sound bars, TVs, or home theater systems. As detailed by the PlayStation Blog, here’s how to turn on Dolby Atmos: To turn on Dolby Atmos, go to [Settings] > [Sound] > [Audio Output] > [Audio Format (Priority)], and then select [Dolby Atmos]. IGN

Stargazers are getting ready for not one but two supermoons in August – culminating in a rare blue moon. The supermoon phenomenon takes place when a full moon is near its closest point to Earth, making it appear up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter compared with when it is furthest away. People will get to see the first on Tuesday evening, 1 August, as the full moon rises in the southeast from a mere 222,159 miles (357,530km) away. It will be even closer on the night of Wednesday 30 August, at a distance of 222,043 miles (357,344km). Sky News

The e:NY1 is a very competent, middle-of-the-road, small electric SUV from Honda – which will probably count as a success for the Japanese carmaker. It’s the first serious EV from the company (what, did you think the Honda e was a mass-market, box office hit?), and it needs to lead to big numbers down the road as more electric cars are released on the e:N platform. It’s a decent – if unexciting – start, and Honda fans are unlikely to be dissatisfied with the experience. Top Gear

Sky has won a High Court order that will force internet service providers to block piracy services from being able to illegally stream its best selling football games and blockbuster TV shows. The blocking order, which was granted to the UK-based broadcaster this week, will require UK online platforms to stop people from illegally accessing streams across a range of linear channels — where viewers must tune in at a specific time to watch a programme — including Sky Sports and Sky Atlantic. FT.com