ShinyShiny snippets: Citroën to launch sub £25,000 electric C3

Citroën will pitch itself headlong into the affordable EV market this October with a battery version of its revised C3 range, costing “below €25,000” in France and hitting the UK market at around £25,000. The ë-C3 will be part of a bigger Citroën C3 range also including ICE models. But Citroën has insisted that the EV version will become the lead offering in its B-hatchback range and represents a bold attempt by the Stellantis group to begin addressing the issue of affordable EVs. Autosport

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s deal with Spotify has been ditched after just one series of Meghan Markle’s podcast, in an apparent blow to the royals’ hopes of launching careers in the United States. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a lucrative deal with the streaming giant in late 2020 to host and produce podcasts, estimated to be worth around £18m, just months after “stepping back” as senior royals and relocating from the UK to California. Meghan’s podcast Archetypes ran for 12 episodes from August 2022. Independent

Apple’s newest iPhones are among the best phones out there for durability, but you’ll still be hard-pressed to find an iPhone user who doesn’t keep their beloved device wrapped up in a protective case at all times. That could change in the coming years, though. As spotted by TechRadar’s sister site Creative Bloq, Apple has just been granted a patent for a new type of super-resistant iPhone housing that could make its way onto future generations of the best iPhones.The patent – simply titled Spatial Composites – details a rear glass panel made up of “abrasion-resistant” elements. Tech Radar

iPhone maker Foxconn is betting big on electric cars and redrawing some of its supply chains as it navigates a new era of icy Washington-Beijing relations. In an exclusive interview, chairman and boss Young Liu told the BBC what the future may hold for the Taiwanese firm. He said even as Foxconn shifts some supply chains away from China, electric vehicles (EVs) are what will drive its growth in the coming decades. As US-China tensions soar, Mr Liu said, Foxconn must prepare for the worst. BBC

Artificial intelligence will threaten our democracy ahead of upcoming elections in the United Kingdom and the United States, according to one of the world’s leading computer scientists. Speaking on Beth Rigby Interviews… Dame Wendy Hall says AI’s ability to damage democracy should be more of an immediate concern than any existential threat posed by the technology. The UK’s AI skills champion told Beth: “Next year we will see a growth in disinformation, the deep fakes of this world, because AI makes it very easy to do that. Sky News

Google has made millions of dollars in the last two years from advertisements misdirecting users who were seeking abortion services to “pregnancy crisis centers” that do not actually provide care, according to a new study. The tech giant has taken in an estimated $10m in two years from anti-choice organizations that pay to advertise such centers alongside legitimate results on the Google search page, according to a new report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a non-profit group that conducts misinformation research. The Guardian

Apple yesterday opened its new store in Battersea, South West London – the second to feature the company’s overhauled retail store design after the Tysons Corner revamp last month.



Apple Battersea is the 40th Apple Store in the UK and it is located inside the redeveloped Battersea Power Station on the Ground Floor in Turbine Hall A. The building is a decommissioned coal-fired power station, regarded as an iconic landmark owing to its Art Deco fittings and status as one of the world’s largest brick constructions. MacRumors

