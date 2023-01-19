Millions of homeowners wrongly believe property is energy efficient

A poll of 2,000 adults who own a home found 72 per cent think their property is economical in terms of its energy use, but two-thirds are unaware of what their energy performance certificate (EPC) rating is.

These range from A, the most energy efficient with the lowest costs, to G, the least efficient, with just under 50,000 homes in the UK currently getting top marks.

While figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show nearly 14 million households – 59 per cent of domestic properties – have ratings between D and G, leaving them vulnerable to higher bills.

However, upon learning about EPC ratings, 84 per cent of all the homeowners polled estimate theirs would be C or above.

But despite this, nearly half (48 per cent) still took measures in the last year to make their properties more energy efficient.

The research was commissioned by Skipton Group to mark the expansion of its free EPC Plus report offering to all its 1.1million members – which aims to support more homeowners to understand how they can improve the energy efficiency of their properties.

Skipton Group has also teamed up with a specialist thermal photographer to help visualise the energy which is lost depending on a property’s EPC rating.

Stuart Haire, the group chief executive, says:

“We want to take a leading role in financing the acceleration of greener UK homes and I am proud of our commitment to do this.

“Giving homeowners the knowledge of the current energy efficiency rating, as well as what it could potentially be, is a big step.

“This not only shows what savings can be made with changes to their home, but it also estimates the tonnes of carbon produced by the households.”