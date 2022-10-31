ShinyShiny snippets: Elon Musk in Pelosi misinformation row days after Twitter takeover



Elon Musk became embroiled in a misinformation row within days of taking over Twitter after sharing an unfounded conspiracy theory about the hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband….Mr Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion on Thursday, wrote on the social media platform that there could be “more than meets the eye” to the attack, before linking to an article about a conspiracy theory that Mr Pelosi knew his attacker. Following a backlash Mr Musk appeared to have deleted the tweet about five hours later. Sky News

Elon Musk has denied a New York Times report that he plans to lay off Twitter workers before the start of next month to avoid having to make payouts. Replying to a Twitter user asking about the report, he said: “This is false.” Last week, Mr Musk completed his $44bn (£37.9bn) takeover of the social media platform after months of legal wrangling. At the weekend, The New York Times reported that Mr Musk had ordered major job cuts across Twitter’s workforce. The newspaper said the layoffs would take place before 1 November, when workers were due to receive grants of shares in the company as a major part of their pay deals. BBC



The performance car brand, Abarth, has become the first manufacturer to trial facial recognition technology to better understand the emotions experienced in one of its cars. Working in partnership with Loughborough University, Abarth carried out the experiment to discover the different emotions experienced by the driver and passenger. Driving an Abarth F595, 595 Esseesse and 595 Competizione, participants were put through driving challenges including hot laps, precision driving tasks, and chase scenarios at Mallory Park, Leicestershire. Emotions including happiness, excitement, and fear were then measured as professional drivers drove passengers. Tech Digest

A simple mobile phone app has been developed by Ukrainian volunteers to allow civilians to report sightings of incoming Russian drones and missiles – and, it is hoped, increase the proportion shot down before they hit the ground. The app, ePPO, relies on a phone’s GPS and compass, and a user only has to point their device in the direction of the incoming object and press a single button for it to send a location report to the country’s military. Gennady Suldin, one of those behind the project, said the aim was to enlist “the entire population” in helping to spot incoming attacks in what he described as an example of “web-centric war”. Guardian

Grassroots sports clubs are facing plummeting revenues amid the cost of living crisis as rents paid by telecommunications giants to host 5G masts on local grounds are slashed. Annual fees are paid to host masts on privately-owned land, but legislation changes handing telecoms firms more control over rent negotiations mean community groups across the country, including sports clubs, are now missing out on £209million worth of income every year compared with previous prices. That is according to a report by the Centre of Economics and Business Research. Evening Standard



Google appears to have triumphed again. The new Pixel 7 offers the same the top-flight software, camera and smart AI systems that have made its phones winners, but at a knockdown price that significantly undercuts rivals. Costing £599 ($899/A$1,299) it sits in between the top £849 Pixel 7 Pro and the budget £399 Pixel 6a, competing very favourably on price and specs with rivals from Samsung, Apple and others that are typically in the £700-800 range. The new phone looks like a smaller, simplified version of the Pixel 7 Pro. It has a flat, 6.3in OLED screen that’s bright and good looking. The screen is pretty good. Guardian

