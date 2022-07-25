ShinyShiny snippets: Elon Musk denies affair with wife of Google co-founder



Tesla boss Elon Musk has denied having an affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of Google co-founder, Sergey Brin. Mr Musk’s comments came after the Wall Street Journal reported that his friendship with Mr Brin had ended over the alleged affair. Replying to a link to the story posted on Twitter, Mr Musk referred to the report as “total bs”. Mr Musk went on to say that he is still friends with Mr Brin and that they were “at a party together last night!” BBC

Google’s clever Magic Eraser tool debuted on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It’s an editing feature that’s designed to remove people or objects you don’t want in the background of your photos. Considering that it’s dead simple to use, the results are okay, but it’s definitely not putting Adobe out of business anytime soon. But with the Pixel 6A — and coming soon to the 6 and 6 Pro — Google has added a new Magic Eraser function that I like a lot more than the standard erase tool: Camouflage. It’s just as easy to use, and the results are a lot more consistent. The Verge



The OnePlus 10T (pictured above) is right around the corner, but it seems the phone will be quite a shift for the company. This weekend, OnePlus has confirmed that after almost a decade, the OnePlus 10T will be the brand’s first flagship phone without the Alert Slider. From the original OnePlus One, the brand’s smartphones have almost always included a slider on the side of the device which was used to switch between ringer modes. Called the “Alert Slider,” this switch could move between vibrate, mute, and full volume modes, much like the iPhone’s mute switch. 9to5Google.com

A chess robot broke a seven-year-old boy’s finger during a match at the Moscow Open, according to Russian news outlet TASS. The match took place last week according to Sergey Lazarev, the president of the Moscow Chess Federation. “The robot broke the child’s finger. This, of course, is bad,” said Mr Lazarev. “The robot was rented by us, it has been exhibited in many places, for a long time, with specialists,” he explained. “The child made a move and after that we need to give time for the robot to answer, but the boy hurried, the robot grabbed him. We have nothing to do with the robot,” Mr Lazarev added. Sky News

The takeover of taxpayer-backed OneWeb by rival Eutelsat risks handing China a stake in spying technology used by the “Five Eyes” intelligence sharing relationship between Britain and America. With a deal expected to be announced in days, scrutiny is thought likely to focus on security contracts which OneWeb runs on behalf of the Western alliance because Eutelsat is partly owned by a Beijing-backed sovereign wealth fund. The board of Paris-headquartered Eutelsat is understood to have met on Sunday to rubber-stamp the takeover of British satellite champion OneWeb, which was rescued from collapse by Boris Johnson in 2020. Telegraph

