Fujifilm announces smartphone printer and ‘spray’ instant film



FUJIFILM today announce the launch of the FUJIFILM instax mini Link 2 Smartphone Printer, available from June 22nd.

Featuring a variety of new, unique features designed to encourage creativity, instax mini Link 2 includes customisable frames and image colour modes that help enhance the mood of an image.

instaxAir is one new feature for instax mini Link 2, taking interactivity and personalisation to a new level by allowing the printer to be a tool to draw “in the air” and applying the effects directly to the print. Simply hold the device’s feature button to create bubbles, petals, neon, spray paint, or a glitter look whilst aiming the side LED to start drawing in the air.

What is drawn in the air will then appear on the print preview via the downloadable app. Users of the instaxAiR feature can even record a video of the drawing and share the moment as a printable QR code that appears on the print. The QR code can be scanned to view the video, download it, or share on social media.

“instax mini Link 2 encourages image-makers to express themselves creatively through their prints,” says Shin Udono, Senior Vice President, Imaging Solutions, FUJIFILM Europe. “With highly innovative, fun, and interactive features like instaxAiR, we’re establishing new ways to connect with and inspire instax users as they create their images.”

Other key features of the instax mini Link 2 include the ability to customise instax mini prints with image modes, design frames, stickers, and more via the app. Users can choose between two image colour modes – instax-Rich Mode for deeper, enhanced colours and instax-Natural Mode for a more original look.

Smartphone images can also be enhanced with artistic filters or by adjusting brightness, contrast, and saturation to each image. Users also can combine up to eight pictures into a single instax print collage.

Compact, lightweight, and finished with a striped texture, instax mini Link 2 transfers a print in about 15 seconds and supports continuous printing, capable of printing around 100 instax mini prints per charge, via Bluetooth.

In addition to smartphone compatibility, instax mini Link 2 is also compatible with the FUJIFILM X-S10 mirrorless digital camera, allowing professional photographers to send their images directly from the camera to the printer.



Accompanying the launch of the instax mini Link 2 will be the new instax mini Spray Art Instant Film, featuring a rainbow spray design that reflects light.

instax mini Link 2 will be offered in Soft Pink, Clay White and Space Blue, and will be available for pre-order on June 15th Amazon, Jessops and Wex, and purchase at wider retailers on 22nd June for £114.99.

The instax mini Spray Art Instant Film will also be available for purchase on 22nd June via the FUJFIILM e-Shop and at wider retailers for £8.99.

For more information about the instax mini Link 2, visit https://instax.co.uk/printers/mini-link-2/

