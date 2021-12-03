Brits plan to spend on second-hand gifts this Xmas

A study of 2,000 adults who celebrate Christmas revealed 62 per cent consider the current climate crisis as an important factor when buying pre-owned items.

Nearly a quarter (24 per cent) are changing their purchasing habits this Christmas to avoid waste with 23 per cent wanting to buy gifts to prevent them going to landfill.

Consumers plan to spend as much as £76 on pre-loved gifts with a third buying second-hand to support charitable causes.

Almost four in 10 adults are motivated to shop second-hand by the thought of bagging a bargain ahead of Christmas, while 31 per cent think they’ll find more unique gifts for loved ones.

When asked about their attitudes towards receiving a second-hand Christmas gift, 42 per cent are more open to it now than in previous years.

And 19 per cent said that they would feel ‘grateful’ receiving a used gift as a Christmas present.

Lorna Fallon, Retail Director for Oxfam, which commissioned the research, said:

“It’s encouraging to see that Brits are more accepting of buying second-hand than ever before to protect the environment, with the climate emergency in mind.

“World leaders met recently at COP26 to discuss how countries can tackle the crisis, but individuals can also effect change by making choices that are better for the world we live in.”

The study found second-hand gifting is far more acceptable now – with 31 per cent feeling they’re doing the right thing for the environment and 17 per cent ‘feeling good’ for much longer than when buying something new as a Christmas gift.

Looking at their Christmas wish list, 36 per cent would be happy getting pre-owned books as a present for someone as well as DVDs (21 per cent), toys (20 per cent) and jewellery (19 per cent).

Other second-hand gifts on the wish-list include ceramics and ornaments, home furniture and glassware.