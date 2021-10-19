ShinyShiny tech roundup: Vauxhall backs ‘Build Back Greener’ strategy

Tesco has opened its first checkout-free store in central London where people can shop without having to scan a product. The UK’s biggest retailer said its branch in High Holborn has been converted to allow customers to shop and pay without using a checkout. The new format, known as GetGo, follows similar stores opened by Amazon. Customers with the Tesco.com app will be able to pick up the groceries they need and walk straight out again. Tesco said “a combination of cameras and weight sensors” would establish what customers had picked up and charge them for products directly through the app when they left the shop. The technology is provided by Israeli tech start-up Trigo, which has similar partnerships with supermarkets in Germany and the Netherlands. BBC

The Google Pixel 6 family is due to launch in just a few hours – we’ve already launched our event live blog, though we’ve also got a guide on how to watch it yourself if you prefer – with a kick-off time of 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, or 4am AEDT on October 20. Someone missed that memo though, because the Google Pixel 6 Pro has already been listed on Amazon in the UK (via popular leaker Roland Quandt), and the listing includes a particularly in-depth specs list for the thing. This includes some details we’d heard before, like its 6.7-inch screen size, 1440 x 3120 display resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, or its combination of a 50MP main, 48MP telephoto and 12MP ultra-wide camera. Tech Radar

The Government is teaming up with Bill Gates to invest in early stage technologies to help tackle climate change. It will invest £200m alongside Gates’s clean energy fund Breakthrough Energy Ventures which also plans to invest a further £200m over 10 years. The investment from the fund’s Catalyst division will focus on projects to scrub carbon emissions out of the air, clean up jet fuel, green hydrogen and battery storage. The pair announced the funding at this morning’s Global Investment Summit, where the UK is seeking to attract billions of pounds in investment. Telegraph