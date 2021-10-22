Review: Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition



If it’s true, you get what you pay for in a product, you wouldn’t expect much from free Antivirus software. However, Bitdefender’s free Antivirus solution is more than a pleasant surprise.

With ongoing Covid-19 restrictions in some countries and the move to hybrid working worldwide, it has never been more essential to protect your home and work devices against online threats. One way you can do this is with antivirus software. Two types are available. There are premium versions you have to pay for with a monthly or yearly subscription, and then there are free versions.

Generally speaking, the difference between the two (apart from price, of course) is that the premium option usually covers several devices and offers more functionality. In contrast, the free version is slightly more limited in its scope and only protects one device. Nevertheless, it is more than adequate for many users seeking protection from ever-increasing cyber threats.

Free Antivirus option

Take Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition – a free cybersecurity solution for Windows users. It offers several valuable features, including real-time data protection and web attack protection to ensure you never land on a harmful website. Unfortunately, phishing attacks are a common way for cybercriminals to gain access to your computer which is why it also comes with anti-phishing as well as anti-fraud detection for when you shop, bank, or simply browse the internet. Of course, aside from having a free antivirus, you must also create a strong password for your log-ins to ensure your security.

One of the problems with some types of Antivirus software is that they can slow down your machine considerably or make it seem quite laggy during everyday use. However, this doesn’t appear to be the case with Bitdefender. This is, in part, thanks to another technology called Bitdefender Photon, which works by adapting your system’s hardware and software configuration to save computing resources and improve speed and performance.

It’s also suitable for those who use their computers for intensive applications such as gaming or video editing.

Conclusion

Without doubt, there are more comprehensive solutions out there if you invest money in antivirus software (like Bitdefender’s own Antivirus Plus). These often offer additional features such as vulnerability assessment that scans for security holes and vulnerabilities as well as built-in VPN (Virtual Private Network) that encrypts all internet traffic – particularly handy if you are using insecure WiFi networks in public places such as cafes and airports.

However, the Bitdefender Antivirus free edition is unquestionably a good option for Windows users without any budget for cybersecurity. It offers extensive protection for Windows PCs without compromising speed or performance. And with the rise in cybersecurity threats increasing daily as more and more people work from home, it’s now more important than ever to make sure your devices are protected. It is highly recommended!

Rating: 4/5

Pros:

Free Antivirus solution

Easy to install

Good for gaming

Doesn’t slow machine down

Protection from phishing attacks

Cons:

Limited features

One device only

Intended for Windows PCs

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...