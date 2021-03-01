1 in 4 with long-term health issues feel life will never be ‘normal’



One in four adults with health conditions believe their life will never be ‘normal’ again, following the coronavirus pandemic. A poll of 1,000 adults with long-term health issues found more than a quarter (28 per cent) feel their confidence has been rocked by the past 12 months.

And 45 per cent said that even after being vaccinated they will be cautious about coming into close contact with others.

It also emerged 15 per cent have done no exercise at all since the most recent lockdown measures were introduced, with a fifth feeling self-conscious about doing it in public.

The research was commissioned by the We Are Undefeatable campaign, which has created the Home Games, an event for people living with a range of physical and mental health conditions to remain active at home.

Says Home Games team captain and Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey – pictured above:

“This past year has been incredibly difficult for everyone, but especially for those who were asked to shield for most of the year – we’re looking to reconnect families and friends, all while getting active in a fun and safe format.

“The Home Games will help to empower people living with different conditions across the country to get active, while remaining safe, at home.”

The study also found 51 per cent of adults with long-term health issues feel more isolated and have been struggling with feelings of loneliness, due to the pandemic.

Four in 10 (42 per cent) worry about a visit to a pub or bar even after restrictions are lifted, while just over a quarter (26 per cent) fret about visiting gyms or leisure centres.

However, many didn’t let the pandemic stop them from getting creative at home and using certain household objects to exercise with.

One in six (16 per cent) got their exercise levels up by trooping up and down the stairs in their home, while 10 per cent incorporated a dining chair into their workouts.

Nearly one in 10 (eight per cent) have made makeshift weights from tins of beans or soup, while five per cent said their main exercise came from lifting wine bottles.

The Home Games will see participants take part in 10 weeks of virtual training from Dame Sarah Storey and Lauren Rowles, MBE, ahead of the competition in summer.

For further advice and inspiration on ways to move that could work for you, visit https://weareundefeatable.co. uk/ways-to-move

