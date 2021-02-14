You Tube’s Top 10 Romantic Film Scenes – Heath Ledger tops list



From epic kisses to emotional declarations of love, romantic scenes in films make up some of the most memorable moments in movie history.

Luxury holiday company Kuoni has trawled through hundreds of the most famous romantic film scenes to discover which is the most loved by the public. YouTube ‘like’ data was analysed to pinpoint the most popular scenes, based on positive reactions.

The data shows that the ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ singing scene from 10 Things I Hate About You, where Heath Ledger’s character serenades Julia Stiles on their school bleachers, was the most loved romantic scene. The two-minute clip has 99.3% positive reactions.

In second place is another musical clip, where Ryan Gosling’s character sings ‘You Always Hurt the Ones You Love’ to Michelle Williams in the 2010 film Blue Valentine. The kooky clip has a 99.1% positive reaction.

The 90s seem to be best decade for romantic films, with four of the top 10 films – 10 Things I Hate About You (1999), The Wedding Singer (1998), You’ve Got Mail (1998) and Titanic (1997) – being made in this decade.

Interestingly, Ryan Gosling also appears twice on the top 10 list – staring as the romantic lead Dean in Blue Valentine (second place) and womanizer Jacob Palmer in Crazy Stupid Love (fifth place).

To view the full research visit: https://www.kuoni.co.uk/most- loved-romantic-film-scenes

10 Most Loved Romantic Scenes On Film

1. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) – “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” singing scene

In an attempt to win over Julia Styles, Heath Ledger takes to his high school stadium’s steps to perform an impromptu version of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You”.

2. Blue Valentine (2010) – “You Always Hurt the One You Love” singing scene

Ryan Gosling woos Michelle Williams with a ukulele and a song called “You Always Hurt The One You Love”.

3. Up (2009) – Carl and Ellie life montage

This opening montage to Up is known for being a tear-jerker, as it shows the beginning and end of a long, loving relationship.

4. A Walk To Remember (2002) – the bucket list scene

Landon helps Jamie, who is sick with leukaemia, tick off things from her bucket list and the clip ends with him letting her know his true feelings.

5. Crazy Stupid Love (2011) – Dirty Dancing lift scene

On their first date, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s characters re-enact the famous Dirty Dancing lift scene.

6. 500 Days Of Summer (2009) – running round Ikea scene

The scene of Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel running around Ikea and playing house in happier times.

7. The Wedding Singer (1998) – “Grow Old With Me” singing scene on an airplane

Robby, Adam Sandler, proves his love for Julia, Drew Barrymore, just in the nick of time by serenading her on a plane.

8. Bridget Jones Diary (2001) – Bridget and Mark Darcy’s kiss in the snow

The kiss between Bridget and Mark Darcy as they finally get together at the end of the film is made all the more romantic by the snowy backdrop.

9. You’ve Got Mail (1998) – “I wanted it to be you” ending scene

The moment Meg Ryan’s character realises the person behind her online correspondence is in fact, Tom Hank’s Joe Fox. She famously says the line, “I wanted it to be you, I wanted it to be you so badly”.

10. Titanic (1997) – “I’m flying” scene

Perhaps the most famous scene from Titanic, this is the moment where lower-class Jack and higher-class Rose have their first kiss at the bow of the ship.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...