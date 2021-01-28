Vegan doctors launch Plant-Based Health Online





If you are following a vegan diet, have you ever had issues with unsympathetic health care professionals? Two British doctors, who believe that a plant-based diet is central to improving people’s health, are addressing this via an online healthcare service, writes Ashley Norris of Transition Earth.

Plant-Based Health Online (PBHO) is the brainchild of Dr. Laura Freeman and Dr. Shireen Kassam. The founder says it aims to ‘improve the health of the nation and reduce the impact of COVID-19’.

The services give its users access not only to doctors, but also to dietitians, nutritionists, personal trainers, and health coaches. Introductory consultation prices start from £165 and this includes a 45-minute consultation with a healthcare professional and a 15-minute follow-up.

The founders say that the service isn’t just for those following a plant-based diet who want to ensure they are staying healthy. They also believe their approach has the potential to ‘prevent and treat the majority of chronic conditions affecting people in the UK,’ including diabetes, heart conditions and some cancers.

Founder Dr. Shireen Kassam told Plant Based News “PBHO will be using plant-based nutrition as one of the tools to help patients regain their health. Because, we recognise that unhealthy diets are one of the top causes of ill health in the UK – and adopting a plant-based diet is one of the healthiest choices there is.

“However, this service is not just for vegans. It’s a service for everyone who wants to improve their personal health, the health of their family members and of course the health of the planet.

Fellow founder Dr. Shireen Kassam added: “To date, most medical schools offer very little training in nutrition or lifestyle medicine. But by encouraging people to adopt healthier choices we are putting preventative medicine first. With a focus on evidence-based dietary and lifestyle advice, we can promote improved physical and emotional health – whether a patient is a plant-based eater or otherwise

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...