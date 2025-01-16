UK to introduce age checks for porn sites, Blue Origin successfully launches ‘New Glenn’ rocket



Ofcom today (January 16th 2025) published new industry guidance on age verification for online services, a crucial step in implementing the Online Safety Act. The guidance aims to prevent children from encountering harmful content, particularly online pornography. Under the new rules, services hosting pornography must introduce robust age verification checks by July 2025. This includes services that publish their own pornographic content, as well as user-to-user platforms that allow users to share such content. Ofcom has emphasized the need for “highly effective” age assurance methods, including options like photo ID matching, age estimation, and open banking. Tech Digest

Donald Trump is considering suspending a TikTok ban in the US with an executive order when he enters the White House on 20 January, according to a report. The president-elect is exploring an executive order that would postpone enforcement of a sale-or-ban law due to come into force on 19 January, said the Washington Post. The report added, however, that Trump’s legal grounds for suspending a law passed by Congress are questionable. The Guardian



Jeff Bezos’s space company Blue Origin has successfully launched its rocket into orbit on its first test flight. New Glenn – described by Blue Origin as a “giant, reusable rocket” and designed for a minimum of 25 flights – was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, early on Thursday morning. Coming after a planned launch on Monday was delayed over a build-up of ice on the spacecraft, all seven of the rocket’s main engines successfully fired at lift-off at 2.03am (7.03am in the UK). Sky News

Unless Microsoft hadn’t already made it very clear that it wants you to upgrade your Windows 10 PC this year, the company has announced it will stop supporting Office apps on the older OS come October. In a blog post, Microsoft confirmed that to continue using the Microsoft 365 suite of apps on your machine, you will “need to upgrade to Windows 11” by October 14—the same day that support will also cease for Windows 10. And in many cases, upgrading to Windows 11 will require upgrading your machine too. Wired

BT has scrapped a major electric car charging scheme after installing just one charging point. The telecoms giant last year outlined plans to convert old broadband street cabinets into electric vehicle (EV) charging points. Around 60,000 cabinets had been earmarked for possible conversion in what bosses described as a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to boost the number of chargers across the country. But Etc, BT’s digital start-up unit, has abandoned the pilot scheme after converting only one cabinet. Telegraph



Automotive giants Rivian, Ford and Tesla are providing free EV charging during evacuations amid the devastating Los Angeles wildfires In a display of corporate responsibility and community support, major EV manufacturers Rivian, Ford and Tesla have stepped up to provide free charging services for EV owners evacuating the Los Angeles area. The initiative comes as a response to the ongoing emergency, highlighting the growing role of EVs in disaster preparedness and response. EV Magazine

Shoppers are disappointed after Amazon announced the end of its popular ‘try before you buy’ scheme. From same-day delivery to being the go-to online store for pretty much anything, the retail giant has a loyal customer base. In particular, those who sign up to Prime can get a range of privileges, including exclusive discounts and Prime Video. The ‘try before you buy’ benefit allowed Prime members to try on clothing items, shoes and accessories at home before completing a purchase, paying only for what is kept. Metro

