Brits lose sense of adventure from the age of 36, research shows

Brits lose their sense of adventure from the age of 36 due to physical and mental fatigue (53%), financial pressure (43%), being stuck in their routine (39%) and increased responsibilities (31%)

The average Gen Z believes that they lose their adventurous spark at around the age of 13 – that’s 23 years earlier than national average!

Sheffield tops the list as the least adventurous city, with over one in four (27%) unlikely to try a new activity in the next 12 months

Dacia is calling on the nation to try an ‘Everyday Adventure’ in 2025

Although living in one of the world’s most diverse and scenic countries, Brits feel they lose their sense of adventure as early as 36 years old, according to new research by car brand, Dacia.

Physical and mental fatigue (53%), facing financial pressure (43%), being stuck in their routine (39%), increasing responsibilities (31%) and shifting priorities (28%) are all reasons why the nation is letting their spark fade.

TOP 10 REASONS BRITS HAVE LOST THEIR SENSE OF ADVENTURE:

Physical and mental fatigue Facing financial pressure Being stuck in their routine Increased responsibilities Shifting priorities Social circles shrinking Having time constraints Lacking inspiration and knowledge Fear of failure or judgement Digital dependency

Interestingly, the average Gen Z believes that they lost their adventurous spark at around the age of 13, a staggering 23 years earlier than the national average, signalling a rapid decline in Brits’ venturesome ways.

Over two-thirds (67%) of Brits now feel that they need to spend up to £50 to make an adventure worthwhile. It comes as members of the public spend an average of £505 to fund their adventures each year, despite having a range of affordable, sometimes even free, activities at their disposal.

When it comes to their 2025 goals and resolutions, over half (52%) of the nation are eager to rekindle their sense of adventure, citing they’ll do so by spending more time in nature (42%), taking more time for themselves (40%) and by trying new hobbies or activities (37%).

When asked how adding more everyday experiences could improve one’s lives, reduced stress and anxiety (41%), better feeling fulfilled (38%), better sleep (38%), and boosted confidence and self-esteem (32%) topped the list.

Car brand Dacia is calling on the nation to try an ‘Everyday Adventure’ in 2025 – something that is short, simple, local and affordable, but packed with fun, excitement, challenge and reward. To support the initiative, Dacia has launched its Everyday Adventure Guide, packed full of ideas and inspiration for 2025.

Says Luke Broad, Dacia UK Brand Director:

“Adventure doesn’t have to mean scaling mountains, spending thousands, or setting off on a grand expedition. We know keeping our spirit alive isn’t easy when real life comes into play. We’re often on the school run, changing nappies, facing financial pressure, or feeling we have less time for ourselves! However, embracing new experiences and breaking routine can help maintain your sense of adventure for longer.”



DACIA’S TOP 10 EVERYDAY ADVENTURES:

Build a camp in your living room Spot a Constellation by stargazing in your garden or local park Locate the highest point in your local area and go visit Pack a picnic and invite your friends to join you at a new spot Pick left or right, flip a coin, and follow wherever it leads you Build a temporary twig shelter in your local woods and hang out for the day Visit the worst-reviewed spot in your town Create a time capsule, store it somewhere for future discovery Eat dinner backwards starting with dessert to starter Park a mile away from school or work, travelling the rest of the way to discover a new route

To download Dacia’s Everyday Adventure Guide, visit: www.dacia.co.uk/everyday-adventure.

