Apple urged to axe AI after false headline, Tesla sales down 40% in Europe

A major journalism body has urged Apple to scrap its new generative AI feature after it created a misleading headline about a high-profile killing in the United States. The BBC made a complaint to the US tech giant after Apple Intelligence, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to summarise and group together notifications, falsely created a headline about murder suspect Luigi Mangione. The AI-powered summary falsely made it appear that BBC News had published an article claiming Mangione, the man accused of the murder of healthcare insurance CEO Brian Thompson in New York, had shot himself. BBC

More young people, including children aged 10, are viewing a “pick and mix of horror” on the web that pushes them towards violence, a UK counter-terrorism leader has said. Deputy assistant commissioner Vicki Evans of the Metropolitan police, the senior national coordinator for counter-terrorism, said the nature of radicalisation had changed and warned of a “rapidly increasing fascination with extreme content that we’re seeing throughout our casework”. The Guardian



Tesla’s sales in Europe have plunged by 40pc as the electric carmaker battles a backlash from buyers against Elon Musk’s support for Donald Trump. The company’s sales across the European Union tumbled to 18,786 in November, down from 31,810 a year earlier. Only three brands endured a worse performance over the period, including Smart and Stellantis-owned Fiat and Chrysler. Overall, Tesla’s sales through January to November this year are down by 15pc compared with 2023. Telegraph

WhatsApp users can now speak to ChatGPT on the phone and even exchange DM’s with the chatbot thanks to a new update. OpenAI announced on Wednesday that ChatGPT will soon have its own dedicated phone number which can be accessed by anyone with access to a smartphone. The AI firm said the endeavour was an attempt to make the chatbot more accessible to less tech-savvy people, who would be more likely to engage with it if presented through a more familiar channel. Metro

Nintendo’s next console will be called Switch 2, feature magnetic Joy-Con controllers, and could be announced in January. That’s according to a new report from The Verge, after speaking with a mystery reddit leaker who claimed to have got their hands on a final version of the Switch 2 console and its dock. The internet has been inundated with possible leaks of the new console recently, most notably from case manufacturer Dbrand and a reddit user called NextHandheld who The Verge has since spoken with. Eurogamer

President Joe Biden has set fresh climate targets for the United States before climate sceptic Donald Trump takes office in January. Today the outgoing president has unveiled a new goal to slash US emissions of greenhouse gases by 61% from 2005 levels by 2035. The 10-year plan should generate “more good-paying jobs, more affordable energy, cleaner air, cleaner water, healthier environments for everyone”, President Biden said. “I’m proud that my administration is carrying out the boldest climate agenda in American history,” he added. Sky News

A recent supply chain leak gave us our first look at the chassis of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro with a Pixel-like camera visor. We have a new report out of China from leakster InstantDigital, which claims that won’t be the final design, and we’ll see a return of the familiar triangular camera setup.



Pixel 9 Pro with its camera visor (left) next to iPhone 16 Pro and its triangular camera setup (right)

The new rumor claims the backs of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will feature a different look, but it won’t involve the camera island. As is the case with these types of rumors, it’s all speculation at this point, and it’s hard to verify what ends up being true. GSM Arena

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...