BYD Sealion 7 comes to UK, solar cell turns any wall into solar panel

Specifications for the new Sealion 7 from Chinese EV specialist BYD have been revealed, with the new SUV set to target high-end versions of everything from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 to the Peugeot E-3008 and Volkswagen ID.5 when it arrives at the end of this year. BYD has confirmed three powertrain options for the Sealion, starting with the entry-level Comfort variant, which pairs a single motor with an 82.5kWh battery. This model produces 308bhp and can sprint to 62mph in 6.7 seconds, while still achieving a WLTP range of 298 miles. AutoExpress

Bitcoin has broken through $82,000 on so-called ‘Trump trades’ – with investors betting that a second Donald Trump administration will be more favourable towards the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, touched $82,413 this morning, and is now trading at $82,105. AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “Bitcoin always seemed a likely beneficiary of a Trump victory and so it is proving as the cryptocurrency hits a new record high.” Guardian

The Asus ROG Phone 9 is likely to be one of the best gaming phones of the year, and we know it’s being officially launched on November 19. Now a new benchmark leak gives us some idea of just how powerful this handset could be. As spotted by MySmartPrice, the Asus ROG Phone 9 has shown up on the Geekbench ML database. The ML (machine learning) benchmark tests how well a phone can handle a variety of artificial intelligence tests, and the Asus device scored 1812. Tech Radar

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been able to identify structural vulnerabilities invisible to the naked eye in St Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican City, for the first time. Over three weeks, drones, cameras and lasers were used to take more than 400,000 detailed images to create an exact digital replica of the exterior and interior of the famous Basilica. An AI analysis of the data was able to identify cracks and fissures invisible to the human eye, providing essential information for restoration work. Sky News

Black Friday isn’t meant to formally happen until the end of November, but prices of giant OLED TVs just keep on crashing around us, as evidenced by the latest stellar saving being offered on the 77-inch Philips OLED809. The deal is live on Richer Sounds now and lets VIP members grab the giant 77-inch Philips OLED809 for £1999. That’s a giant £1250 saving on its regular £3249 price. and the lowest we’ve ever seen it sell for. Not a member? Don’t worry all you have to do to unlock the discount is sign up for a free membership at Richer Sounds on the website. WhatHiFi

The future of renewable energy could rest on a breakthrough: a solar cell that is cutting edge and can charge any wall, surface, or object to generate electricity. This new technology, which started with perovskite material, is already showing signs of revolutionizing the industry by helping the world move from the conventional and bulky nature of solar panels and providing opportunities in terms of structure and shape for future energy solutions. Eco News

Huawei’s focus on wearables over the past few years has clearly paid off. Its latest flagship, the Watch GT 5 Pro, brings impressive upgrades over what was already a highly competitive package.

This is the first international wearable to feature the new TruSense health monitoring system and HarmonyOS 5.0. After extensive testing, we’re ready to share more about its real-life performance. The GT 5 Pro comes in two sizes: 46 mm and 42 mm. We reviewed the premium Titanium model, with both the body and strap made from titanium alloys. GSM Arena

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...