First private spacewalk a success, Microsoft to cut 650 gaming jobs

An American billionaire has become the first person to take part in a private spacewalk – against the spectacular backdrop of the Earth. A spacewalk is considered one of the most dangerous activities an astronaut can do in orbit. It was delayed by around four hours earlier this morning – with no explanation given – before final safety checks of the spacesuits and equipment were carried out and SpaceX officials confirmed the mission was “go for spacewalk”. Sky News

Xbox owner Microsoft is to cut about 650 staff from its gaming division in a new round of job losses after its $69bn (£54.3bn) merger deal. The software giant said staff working in “mostly corporate and supporting functions” worldwide would be affected. It laid off 1,900 staff in January and, in May, closed four studios bought before its purchase of Call of Duty maker Activision-Blizzard. BBC

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Pinterest

Tumblr

Print

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...