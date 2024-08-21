Vogue publisher signs deal with OpenAI, Kindle launches on Peloton

Vogue, Wired and GQ publisher Conde Nast has done a multi-year deal with OpenAI. The artificial intelligence company announced the partnership on Tuesday, saying ChatGPT and its prototype tool SearchGPT would display content from “top brands like Vogue, The New Yorker, Condé Nast Traveler, GQ, Architectural Digest, Vanity Fair, Wired, Bon Appétit, and more”. In June, OpenAI and Time magazine announced a “multi-year content deal” to allow OpenAI to access more than 100 years of Time’s content. Sky News

Tesla will face a 9% levy on its Chinese-made cars exported to the EU, the European Commission has said, as it issued an update on its sweeping investigation into Beijing’s “unfair” subsidies of electric vehicles. The tariff on Tesla – far lower than the 21.3% average on companies that cooperated with the EU investigation and 36.3% on those that did not – came after the California-headquartered firm requested individual treatment as part of the wider Brussels inquiry. Guardian



Two driverless passenger vehicles are being trialled in the Highlands. A four-seater Aurrigo Auto-Pod has been offered to passengers on a 750m-long route between Inverness Airport and nearby Dalcross railway station. A larger, 10-seater Aurrigo Auto-Shuttle is to be used to offer transport around the University of the Highlands and Islands’ campus in Inverness. An autonomous bus – nicknamed Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney – was previously tested on a two-mile (3km) route at the campus. BBC

China has launched an anti-dumping investigation into imported European dairy products, in the latest escalation of a trade dispute with the EU. The investigation comes a day after the European Commission published a series of additional levies on Chinese electric vehicle imports, despite opposition from Beijing. The Chinese commerce ministry said on Wednesday that its probe into EU dairy imports was prompted by complaints from domestic manufacturers over European subsidies. FT.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously said the Model Y will not be updated in 2024, with the firm prioritising other product launches. However, the first pictures of the updated SUV – codenamed Project Juniper – have been published online, informing our artist’s rendering and suggesting a reveal is near. The Model Y has not been updated since its 2020 launch, which means it no longer so obviously offers a usability and performance advantage over its rivals. Autocar

Fitness enthusiasts can now read their Kindle books how they want, whenever they want on their Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, or Tread+. From today Amazon is bringing the Kindle reading experience to select Peloton products with a wide selection of eBooks for every type of reader. From romance, fantasy, and thrillers to non-fiction, memoirs, and cookbooks, Amazon claims it offers something for everyone during their Peloton workout. This new feature is available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Austria, and Germany. TechDigest



Fans of Civilization have been waiting almost a decade for the latest instalment of the cult video game series. Now it has been revealed that theme of time passing is pretty appropriate: the inspiration at the heart of Civilization VII, to be released in February, is how the capital of the UK has changed from the Roman era to now. And it all started with a map of Londinium – as London was known to the Romans. BBC

HMD is preparing to launch another phone with a design that definitely took inspiration from the Nokia N9. It will be the second one with such looks after the Skyline, launched just a month ago. The new handset will arrive in Green and Purple colors, and we believe it might be yet another midranger from HMD, looking at the simple dual-camera setup.



A new mysterious phone from HMD

The new phone does not appear to be the leaked HMD Hyper as the LED placement on the camera island is different. GSM Arena

