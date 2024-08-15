Disney claims terms prevent allergy lawsuit, scientists develop solar power material

Scientists at Oxford University Physics Department have developed a revolutionary approach that could generate increasing amounts of solar electricity without needing silicon-based solar panels. Instead, their innovation works by coating a new power-generating material onto the surfaces of everyday objects such as rucksacks, cars, and mobile phones. This new light-absorbing material is thin and flexible enough to apply to the surface of almost any building or common object. Tech Digest

Cybersecurity firm Wiz, which last month rejected a $23bn (£18bn) takeover bid from Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is to open a European headquarters in London – a move that is a major shot in the arm for the UK’s aspiration to be a global tech hub. The new office, the company’s first in Europe, will be run by co-founder and research and development head, Roy Reznik, who is relocating from Israel to the UK capital. The Guardian

Soaring demand for AI-capable infrastructure is causing a spike in orders for SSDs (Solid State Drives) and manufacturers are raising the prices across the board. Market analysis by TrendForce has claimed demand is expected to rise by 60% in the coming years, pushing suppliers to boost development and manufacturing and focus on producing higher-capacity products to meet the growing needs of power- and data-hungry AI tools. Tech Radar

Network access provider Openreach (BT) has just announced that they’re planning to launch their first symmetric 1Gbps speed Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) based broadband ISP packages, albeit initially only in “certain locations” from April 2025. Some of the first premises to benefit will be those covered by their rural Project Gigabit contracts (here). Openreach’s full fibre network has so far covered 15 million premises (there are around 32.5m across the UK), but they aim to reach 25 million by December 2026. ISPreview