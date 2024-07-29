Apple Intelligence running late, Cryptocurrency prices rise following Trump speech

Apple Intelligence’s arrival might be delayed, reports Bloomberg News. According to people familiar with the matter, the AI features will miss the launch of the new iPhones in September and will be distributed in October via a software update.

Apple has yet to push the AI to software developers, but expectations are that it will arrive this week via iOS 18.1 beta and iPadOS 18.1 beta. The service, initially introduced at WWDC back in June, will be available on all new devices powered by the A17 and M series chips. GSM Arena

Google looks set to unveil the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold at its upcoming Made by Google launch event, and we’re now hearing that all four phones could launch with an iOS 18-style software feature. According to Google tipster Dylan Roussel (via X), the Pixel 9 series will introduce Call Notes, a new AI-powered tool that lets you record and transcribe phone calls. Interestingly, iOS 18 is set to bring similar functionality to compatible iPhones later this year, though AI-powered call summarization will be limited to the best iPhones. Tech Radar



Bitcoin has hit its highest level in more than six weeks after Donald Trump said at the weekend he would end the “persecution” of the crypto industry if he wins the US presidential election. The cryptocurrency’s price rose by more than 3% on Monday to peak at about $69,745, the highest since 12 June when the currency changed hands at more than $69,800. The increase comes after supportive comments from Trump at the Bitcoin 2024 convention in Nashville, Tennessee. Guardian

A new range of smaller and more affordable electric Fords will be spawned from an upcoming ‘skunkworks’ architecture on which the firm aims to produce the world’s most efficient electric cars. This new platform, being led by a former Tesla engineer, could underpin spiritual successors to the Fiesta and Focus and a replacement for the Puma, as well as opening up the potential for other small cars from Ford. The architecture programme is still in the engineering stages, yet it is the first concrete sign that Ford sees a way back to offering a whole suite of more affordable EV models. Autocar

Astro Bot is getting a limited edition PlayStation 5 controller, Sony has announced. In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Nicolas Doucet, studio head at developer Team Asobi, offered a first look at the Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller, inspired by the design of Astro’s Dual Speeder spaceship from PlayStation’s upcoming platforming celebration. The controller design features Astro’s blue accents on the handles and buttons, carved-in, sci-fi lines, and Atro’s pair of eyes on the touch pad. IGN

Apple is working on the introduction of advertisements on Apple TV+in the United Kingdom, according to The Telegraph. Apple has apparently been in discussions with the UK’s Broadcaster’s Audience Research Board (BARB) to explore the necessary data collection techniques for monitoring advertising results.



While BARB already monitors viewing time for ‌Apple TV+‌ content, additional techniques are required to track advertising metrics accurately. This data is vital for advertisers to assess the reach and impact of their campaigns on the platform. Mac Rumors

