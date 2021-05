3 in 4 parents think pandemic had negative impact on child’s wellbeing

Three-quarters of parents believe the pandemic has had a negative impact on their child’s mental wellbeing, according to a study.

Researchers who polled 500 mums and dads of children aged 6 to 11 found 35 per cent have observed higher levels of anxiety in their kids during lockdown.

A third (32 per cent) have witnessed an increase in mood swings and 28 per cent noticed a deterioration in their confidence over the past year or so.

And this may have had a knock-on impact on educational development too as six in 10 parents believe their children’s ability to learn has been affected, especially with regards to reading.

The research was commissioned by insurers MORE THAN which has partnered with charity Dogs for Good, to highlight how dogs can improve kid’s confidence, wellbeing and ability to learn and read.

A separate study of 2,000 parents, commissioned by the charity and insurers, also found four in 10 (39 per cent) said their kids have become less confident readers during the past 12 months or so.

Furthermore, 41 per cent think their reading age has stagnated in the wake of the pandemic and 49 per cent have noticed their kids find it harder to focus when reading. Four in 10 also believe their children have become increasingly stressed or anxious when attempting to read.

And these numbers are even higher among children with autism – with 64 per cent of parents of children with the condition concerned their child’s reading skills haven’t improved during lockdown.

The initial 500 parent study carried out through OnePoll also found 18 per cent of parents think having a pet dog improves or would improve reading skills for their child.

And they also believe their child is happier (33 per cent) and has better structure to their day (22 per cent) in the presence of a dog.

