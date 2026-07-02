UBTech unveils creepy humanoid U1 robots from £13,000

Chinese robotics firm UBTech has unveiled the U1, a full-sized, hyper-realistic humanoid robot designed specifically to combat loneliness.

Marketed under the company’s new “UWorld” brand, the U1 is designed to be an “always loyal” companion – though for many the effect is more unsettling than heartwarming.

The U1 is undeniably striking. Featuring soft, lifelike silicone skin, real hair, and manicured nails, the robots are built to mimic human appearance with startling accuracy. They are equipped with 88 independent sensors and servo joints, allowing for fluid, human-like movement.

However, the technology struggles to shake a lingering sense of unease. With cameras embedded directly into the eyes to track users, and AI designed to mimic human conversation, the overall effect is more like interacting with an overly elaborate pop-star action figure, than a genuine companion.

UBTech is clearly aiming for the luxury market, offering a range of customisation options that allow owners to tailor the robot’s appearance (including hair, face, and outfits) to resemble celebrities, fictional characters or loved ones.

Premium price tag

The price tag for such “unconditional” companionship is steep too. The basic U1 model starts at 119,800 yuan (approximately £12,700 or $17,600), while the “Ultra” version, which boasts more advanced features and deeper customisation, climbs to 990,000 yuan (around £105,000 or $145,700). Recent reports suggest that some early pre-order tiers were positioned around the $30,000 mark.

UBTech is primarily targeting the “colossal market” of single people and the elderly in China, who the company identifies as having a profound need for companionship. Despite the impressive engineering, UBTech has been clear about the robot’s limitations: it cannot cook, clean, or perform domestic chores. The company also states that, for now, the robots are not intended for ‘intimate relationships’.

The U1 is capable of reminding users to take medication, spotting potential health concerns, or even “watching” a sports match with its owner. Privacy concerns (a common anxiety surrounding AI) are addressed by UBTech through local hardware encryption, meaning emotional data and memory logs are stored on the device rather than in a corporate cloud.

With over 13,000 pre-orders already placed, the U1 is set to begin shipping in mid-September. Whether these robots become the essential companions of the future or remain a niche, eerie curiosity remains to be seen. I’m going with the latter though.

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