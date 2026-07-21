Starlink Mini 2 in production, new Android version of X now available





SpaceX is expanding its portable satellite internet lineup with the upcoming production of the Starlink Mini 2. Recent firmware discoveries indicate that the next-generation compact dish is officially entering the manufacturing pipeline, potentially bringing major improvements for off-grid users, campers and digital nomads. The most significant upgrade over its predecessor is the inclusion of a built-in four-cell lithium battery pack managed by an advanced battery management system. While the original Starlink Mini required an external power bank, DC cable, or AC adapter to function in the field, the Mini 2 operates as a truly self-contained unit, charging via USB-C. Tech Digest

Last week, we got our first real look at one of the Pixel 11 Pro’s new features: Pixel Glow. We’ve been following behind-the-scenes developments around Pixel Glow, an array of color-changing lights embedded in Pixel 11 Pro’s camera bar, for months now. Until Google shared an animation showing it off last Wednesday, we didn’t know what it’d actually look like. Thankfully, it seems like a thoughtful addition that’s tastefully executed. But it also feels distinctly like a modernization of an Android throwback: the humble notification LED. Android Authority

We’ve completely rebuilt the Android X app from the ground up. It’s faster, smoother, and more reliable than the old version in every way. We modernized the foundation so everything just feels better: scrolling, loading, notifications, you name it.pic.twitter.com/ULlSwiIlvV — Engineering (@Engineering) July 20, 2026

Nearly a year ago, Elon Musk-owned X announced it would begin rebuilding the Android version of its app, which had not held up well compared with its iOS counterpart. On Monday, the company shipped the refreshed app, which is now available to download. The new Android version of X was built from scratch and promises improvements to loading, scrolling, notifications, and more, X said in its announcement.

The UK will not have enough water for future datacentres, the water industry has said in stark criticism of the government’s AI growth plans. Datacentres rely on large amounts of water to manage the heat generated by densely packed servers. Cooling towers, chillers and humidification systems make direct use of this water, with large volumes also consumed indirectly through high electrical power needs. Water UK, the trade body that represents water companies in Britain and Northern Ireland, said in a publicly available written briefing to MPs that the government’s water forecasts were “fatally flawed” and “explicitly exclude” datacentres. Guardian



Almost 3,000 websites have been blocked or seized for illegally streaming World Cup matches, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) has said. More than 1,000 domains were shut down in the US alone during the tournament, with a similar number blocked in Colombia. Enforcement agencies in America and across South America carried out the action under investigations named “operation offsides” and “operation red card”. Ivan J. Arvelo, director of the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (NIPRCC), said unauthorised broadcasting of World Cup matches violated intellectual property rights and “fuels criminal organizations”. BBC



Garmin CIRQA was first seen in a photo just a few hours ago, along with indications that the fitness and health wristband will be officially unveiled as early as Tuesday, July 21. Reddit user jneuveglise has now uncovered additional images reportedly sourced directly from an official Garmin website. These images show the Garmin CIRQA for the first time in four colors: beige, blue, red, and black. However, Garmin only varies the color of the fabric and the clasp. Notebook Check



Insta360 is a major player in all-seeing 360-degree cameras and is no stranger to innovation, including dual-lens compact vlogging camera, the Luna Ultra, which is a Wall-E robot lookalike that shoots 8K video. And if a recent post on Weibo by its founder and CEO Liu Jingkang, aka ‘JK’, is to be taken at face value, the company wants to lead us into a new era of camera altogether. The Weibo post by JK was picked up by The New Camera and after translation reads: “Our product vision is to build a ‘Cameraman’ — an intelligent photography robot capable of automatically composing shots and capturing moments like a professional photographer, allowing users to remain fully immersed in the present.” Tech Radar

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