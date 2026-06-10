World Cup 2026: 5 tech accessories to help you enjoy the goals

The wait is finally over. After a controversial build-up (to say the least), tomorrow – June 11th – sees the FIFA World Cup 2026 kick off in North America when Mexico play South Africa, bringing the expanded 48-nation tournament to stadium screens and living rooms worldwide.

With the action spanning three host nations (Canada, US and Mexico), multiple time zones, and a packed schedule of matches, staying on top of the beautiful game requires the right tech. Whether you are planning a massive back garden watch party, trying to catch matches on your daily commute, or looking to capture your own football memories, these five essential tech accessories will help ensure you do not miss a single historic goal or piece of the action.

1. Hisense 100-Inch U7 Series Mini-LED TV (100U7N)

If you couldn’t make it to the stadiums in the US, Mexico, or Canada (and, let’s face it, not many of us could given the exorbitant ticket prices), bringing the stadium experience to your living room is the next best thing. The Hisense 100U7N is a massive 100inch immersive display built perfectly for fast-paced sports action. Utilising advanced Mini-LED technology paired with a native 144Hz refresh rate, it handles frantic goal-mouth scrambles and sweeping cross-field passes without any motion blur. Its specialised AI Sports Mode dynamically optimises picture clarity and enhances crowd audio, making you feel like you are sitting right in the stadium.

2. Anker Solix C1000 Portable Power Station

With matches airing throughout the day, the ultimate way to enjoy the summer tournament is with an outdoor viewing party. The Anker Solix C1000 ensures your backyard projector, external speakers, and mobile devices stay powered all afternoon. Offering 1056Wh of capacity and a massive 1800W output, it can comfortably run a large screen and a mini-fridge full of drinks simultaneously. Thanks to its ultra-fast recharge capability, you can juice it back up to 100% in under an hour between the afternoon and evening fixtures.

3. Insta360 Luna Ultra Gimbal Camera

For the lucky fans travelling to games or simply down the pub enjoying the match with friends, capturing the atmosphere is a must. The newly launched Insta360 Luna Ultra is an incredibly compact, 3-axis stabilised camera co-engineered with Leica. It features a unique dual-lens setup, combining a 1-inch 8K main sensor with a dedicated telephoto lens – allowing you to snap crisp 37MP photos of the stadium or record smooth 8K video of fan celebrations. Its clever detachable 2-inch touchscreen even doubles as a remote microphone, perfect for recording high-quality match commentary or vlogging amidst loud stadium crowds.

4. Backbone One (Second Gen) Mobile Gaming Controller

Because of the North American time zones, many critical group stage matches will kick off while fans in Europe and Asia are commuting or stuck at the office. The Backbone One instantly transforms your iPhone or Android device into a premium handheld console. While it is perfect for playing a quick game of EA Sports FC Mobile during half-time, its true value during the World Cup lies in allowing you to stream live matches on the go via your preferred broadcast apps.

5. FotMob App (Premium Tier)

With 48 teams competing across dozens of matches, keeping up with every substitution, VAR decision, and group standings change is a massive headache. FotMob is arguably the most efficient football tracking application available. The app provides ultra-fast live audio commentary, real-time stat tickers, and personalised push notifications for your favourite teams. The premium, ad-free tier unlocks advanced statistical graphs and deep-dive tactical maps, ensuring you have expert-level insights right in the palm of your hand as the drama unfolds.

Price: Free (Premium tier approx. $3.99 / £2.99 per year)

URL: fotmob.com

Conclusion

Despite the shaky and somewhat controversial build-up, World Cup 2026 promises to be a massive, unforgettable festival of football. Whether upgrading your home display, securing portable power, or tracking every stat on your phone, embracing these tech accessories will completely elevate your viewing experience. Gear up tonight, because the biggest tournament on Earth starts tomorrow!

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