Oracle cuts 21,000 jobs globally in AI push, Which? proceeds with £3bn case against Apple iCloud



Oracle shed about 21,000 roles globally in the last year as the US technology giant reshapes its business around artificial intelligence (AI), the firm’s latest annual report shows. The software and cloud computing firm says it had around 141,000 full-time employees as of 31 May 2026, down from about 162,000 workers at the same time last year. The “deployment of AI technologies across our operations have resulted, and may continue to result, in reductions to our workforce,” the report says. The cuts, which amount to about 13% of Oracle’s workforce, are part of a wider trend among tech firms as they spend hundreds of billions of dollars on building AI infrastructure like data centres. BBC

Powerful AI models capable of devastating new cyber attacks on governments and businesses are mere months away, intelligence agencies for the Five Eyes have warned in a rare joint statement, urging leaders to “act now”. The surprising public intervention by signals agencies for Australia, the US, the UK, New Zealand and Canada comes after the Trump administration earlier this month decided to block “foreign nationals” from using a much-hyped AI model built by tech company Anthropic, called Fable. The statement, issued late on Monday night, Sydney time, said while AI “would help us improve cyber defence over time, it also accelerates the speed, scale, and sophistication of cyber threats”. The Guardian

A teenager who paralysed Transport for London (TfL) with a £39m hack is wanted in the US in connection with cyber-scams worth £87m. Thalha Jubair, 19, pleaded guilty on Monday to compromising TfL’s systems in the August 2024 attack that left Tube services suspended. The joint British and Bangladeshi citizen, who has autism and “rarely goes out”, appeared at Woolwich Crown Court alongside Owen Flowers, 18, who also admitted the offence. Jubair, from Bow, east London, was charged in November 2025 in New Jersey over allegations of extorting at least £87m through hacks on 47 American companies and organisations between 2022 and 2025. Telegraph



UK consumer association Which? has been granted permission to proceed with a massive £3 billion opt-out collective lawsuit against Apple, potentially securing payouts for up to 39.7 million UK customers. The Competition Appeal Tribunal issued a Collective Proceedings Order (CPO), officially allowing the landmark competition claim to move forward.

Which? alleges that Apple breached UK competition law by abusing its market dominance to give its own iCloud storage service preferential treatment. Tech Digest

SpaceX shares fell more than 4% in premarket trading on Tuesday, following a $400 billion sell-off on Monday as a post-debut rally fizzled out. The space and AI company saw huge gains after a record-breaking IPO on June 12, briefly surpassing Amazon and Microsoft in market capitalization, before falling back below both as sentiment cooled. The stock tanked 16% on Monday, following drops of 3.6% and 5% the previous two days of trading. SpaceX’s market cap was $2 trillion at close on Monday. CNBC

Sony’s lineup of Reon personal cooling devices is one of the most curious tech initiatives that I can remember seeing from any company of a decent size in recent years. After all, I’d just about get it if the Reon had had one or two versions, but it seems to get an annual update to bring new features and design touches, suggesting that someone at Sony really does value it. Whether that’s an executive with a personal mission, or whether it’s because the cooling devices are selling way more than I might assume in a given year, I won’t likely know anytime soon. T3.com

Like this: Like Loading...

Related