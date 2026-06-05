New claims against Elon Musk’s xAI, AI-designed vaccines could save millions of lives

New claimants have come forward to take legal action against Elon Musk’s company xAI after the Labour MP Jess Asato launched a test case against the firm over demeaning sexualised material created by its Grok AI tool. A handful of complainants contacted Asato’s lawyer on Thursday in response to coverage of the MP’s decision to sue Musk’s company for damages over its creation and circulation of fake images of her in a bikini and an AI-created video that she said showed her “being chloroformed and prepared for a sexual assault”. Guardian

Nintendo is planning to launch versions of Switch 2 hardware in the EU that will let users easily replace the battery. To meet its obligations from a new EU regulation that’s set to go into effect on February 18th, 2027, Nintendo says on its website that it is “implementing measures to comply with these requirements by preparing versions of products to meet the Regulation.” Starting from February 2027, EU rules mandate that many types of gadgets, including portable game consoles, must allow users to relatively easily remove and replace their batteries. The Verge



Artificial intelligence could soon protect humanity from future pandemics by generating “universal” vaccines capable of wiping out entire virus families with a single shot. Scientists from the University of Cambridge and biotech firm DIOSynVax have completed a world-first human trial of a “future-proofed” coronavirus vaccine. Unlike traditional, reactive vaccines that target specific, pre-existing viral strains, this new method leverages machine learning to get ahead of the evolutionary curve. By analysing massive global surveillance datasets of past and present outbreaks, the AI isolates “super-antigens”– the critical, unchanging structural components that a virus family requires to survive. Tech Digest

According to a report by The Information, Apple is partnering with Google and Nvidia to power the next-generation, AI-infused Siri. But it’s not just a normal partnership; Apple will strongly rely on Nvidia’s Blackwell chips and Google’s Gemini AI model.

It’s an interesting shift in strategy as Apple is usually known for either diversifying or taking the development of its products in-house. However, the latest report suggests that some Siri queries will run on Google Cloud on a licensed version of Gemini. GSM Arena

New findings suggest that the first wave of Googlebook machines could include somewhere around eight new laptops with a variety of chipsets from Intel, MediaTek, and Snapdragon all on display. These chipsets themselves are not surprising. Intel, MediaTek, and Qualcomm all confirmed that their chips would be used in Googlebook products, but what is interesting is that we might see one of each right out of the gate. ChromeUnboxed dug up baseboards for eight distinct devices that all appear to be Googlebooks. 9to5Google

When Naomi Gleit joined Meta nearly 20 years ago, she was the firm’s 29th employee. Today, she is its longest serving staff member – apart, that is, from founder Mark Zuckerberg. Since joining him at the age of 21, Gleit has watched a start-up called Facebook transform into a tech giant called Meta, and weathered many storms and controversies along the way. Now head of product, she told the BBC working at Meta was her “dream job” – even if, two decades ago, her family took some persuading that she’d made the right decision. “My mom was very disappointed, she wanted me to work for Lehman Brothers,” she laughs. BBC

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