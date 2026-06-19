GTA6 details released, basic iPhone 18 Pro could cost $1299



The latest instalment in Rockstar’s blockbuster game franchise, Grand Theft Auto, is set to be the biggest games launch of the year. Details are still scant, although we do now know that GTA 6 will be available to pre-order on 25 June, the developer has announced. Analysts believe Rockstar’s action adventure could become the most expensive game ever made, with estimates, external putting development costs at more than $1bn (£866m). We’re still awaiting some crucial information about the game – but we do know it will be released on November 19th. BBC

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said that the company could raise the prices of some of its products due to the ongoing memory shortage, which has led to higher memory prices. While Apple hasn’t revealed how much its products will cost, a new report by The Wall Street Journal and research firm TechInsights estimates the price of the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro.



Apple iPhone 17 Pro

TechInsights‘ research suggests Apple had a 47% profit margin on the base iPhone 17 Pro with 256GB of storage, priced at $1,099 in the US. If Apple maintains the same profit margin on the iPhone 18 Pro, it would have to charge $1,371 for the smartphone. However, after standard pricing adjustments, the base iPhone 18 Pro could cost $1,299, yielding a 44% gross profit. GSM Arena

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