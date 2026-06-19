GTA6 details released, basic iPhone 18 Pro could cost $1299

GTA6
The latest instalment in Rockstar’s blockbuster game franchise, Grand Theft Auto, is set to be the biggest games launch of the year. Details are still scant, although we do now know that GTA 6 will be available to pre-order on 25 June, the developer has announced. Analysts believe Rockstar’s action adventure could become the most expensive game ever made, with estimates putting development costs at more than $1bn (£866m). We’re still awaiting some crucial information about the game – but we do know it will be released on November 19th. BBC 

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said that the company could raise the prices of some of its products due to the ongoing memory shortage, which has led to higher memory prices. While Apple hasn’t revealed how much its products will cost, a new report by The Wall Street Journal and research firm TechInsights estimates the price of the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro
Apple iPhone 17 Pro

TechInsights‘ research suggests Apple had a 47% profit margin on the base iPhone 17 Pro with 256GB of storage, priced at $1,099 in the US. If Apple maintains the same profit margin on the iPhone 18 Pro, it would have to charge $1,371 for the smartphone. However, after standard pricing adjustments, the base iPhone 18 Pro could cost $1,299, yielding a 44% gross profit. GSM Arena

Cassettes are going the way of vinyl, with sales up 53 per cent last year in the UK, hitting 164,000 units. This is not solely a British phenomenon – 446,500 tapes were sold in the US in the same year, an increase of 17.5 per cent year-on-year.Which got me thinking. Could we see the OG portable cassette player, the Walkman, make a comeback? And not as a Walkman-branded phone or digital music player, but as a proper, bona fide tape player? As the proud owner of at least two Walkmans during my childhood, I certainly hope so. WhatHiFi

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms, India’s largest wireless operator and digital service provider, filed draft papers for an initial public offering on Friday. The IPO will see the company issue up to 270 million shares, as per an exchange filing. Jio Platforms said in its draft prospectus that funds raised will be used to pare the debt of the company’s subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm, which is India’s largest wireless operator. CNBC 


Honor has launched the Watch 6, a new smartwatch designed to combine a lightweight design, advanced fitness tracking, and an unusually long battery life of up to 35 days.At the core of the Honor Watch 6 is a design that leans into a more sporty, performance-inspired look – Honor calls it a Racing Dashboard Design. The watch features a lightweight, recyclable aluminium alloy body weighing just 41g, along with bevelled edges and a sandblasted finish to give it a more premium texture. Nevertheless, it remains suitable for everyday wear. Trusted Reviews 

Yann LeCun, one of the scientists credited as a ‘godfather’ of artificial intelligence, has called Elon Musk’s xAI ‘kind of a failure’ and said it will not be able to compete with OpenAI or Anthropic. The French-American researcher, a 2018 Turing Award winner and former chief AI scientist at Meta, made the comments to CNBC. His remarks reignited a long-running feud with Musk and raised questions about the valuations of the sector’s biggest companies. They come days after SpaceX, which now owns xAI, completed the largest stock-market listing on record, with OpenAI and Anthropic also preparing public debuts. IBT

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