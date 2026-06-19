From Cholesterol To Cortisol: 6 Numbers Worth Knowing About Your Body

Most people know their height, weight and shoe size off by heart.

Ask them about their cholesterol, vitamin D level or fasting glucose, though, and you’ll get a shoulder shrug. Bad sign. Those numbers will tell you exactly what’s going on in your body before you even feel symptoms.

The good news?

Most can be detected with just a quick finger-prick/blood test that takes LESS than 10 minutes. No guessing. No waiting weeks for results.

Here’s the thing…

Just a few key numbers can reveal heart disease, hormone imbalances and nutrient deficiencies before you would have noticed yourself.

Here are your 6 numbers to watch, what they mean and why you should care.

What’s inside:

Why These Numbers Matter

The 6 Numbers Worth Knowing

How To Check Them At Home

Why These Numbers Matter

Most chronic diseases develop gradually. You feel great for years before one day one simple test shows you’ve had a silent problem.

Cholesterol is the classic example.

It has no symptoms. None. The CDC states that 11.3% of adults have high total cholesterol. Most don’t know they have it until they have a problem.

This is true for vitamin D. This is true for cortisol, thyroid hormones and blood sugar. A number may not feel like it is out of range, but the repercussions will sure be felt later.

That is why regularly having a vitamin D blood test along with a handful of other essential tests is one of the best things you can do for your long-term health. Which is also why services like One Day Tests are becoming so popular. They allow you to order a vitamin D blood test (along with many others) without needing a doctors referral and get quick results.

Now let’s break down the 6 numbers that actually matter.

The 6 Numbers Worth Knowing

1. Total Cholesterol (And LDL)

Cholesterol is split into two main types:

LDL — the “bad” kind that can clog up your arteries

HDL — the “good” kind that helps clear it out

Ideally, your total cholesterol should be below 200 mg/dL. Over 240 mg/dL is high, meaning you’re at risk for heart attack and stroke.

The scary part?

One thing to remember about cholesterol… THERE ARE NO WARNING SIGNS WHATSOEVER. You can only find out your number through a blood test. Your doctor should be checking it every 4-6 years or more often if there’s a history of heart disease in your family.

2. Vitamin D

Vitamin D helps support your bones, immune system, mood and daily energy.

And deficiency is everywhere.

Approximately 35% of US adults suffer from Vitamin D deficiency. This number is even higher for those who spend most of their time indoors or live in colder climates.

A single vitamin D blood test (25-hydroxyvitamin D test) will show you where you stand:

Below 20 ng/mL — deficient

20–30 ng/mL — insufficient

30–50 ng/mL — sufficient

50–80 ng/mL — optimal

A low number can typically be normalized with a daily intake of 1,000–4,000 IU within a matter of months. Along with 15 minutes of sun exposure daily most folks will notice significant improvements right away.

3. Fasting Blood Glucose (And HbA1c)

This one is all about blood sugar.

Fasting glucose represents your blood sugar after not eating overnight. HbA1c reflects your average blood sugar over the last 3 months. Both fasting glucose and HbA1c are used to identify prediabetes and type 2 diabetes early.

Healthy ranges look like this:

Fasting glucose: under 100 mg/dL

HbA1c: under 5.7%

Diagnosing prediabetes early can make all the difference. Changes in lifestyle can completely reverse it. Once diabetes sets in, you’re in for a rude awakening.

4. Cortisol

Cortisol is your main stress hormone.

Its cycle is diurnal — peaks in the morning, dips at night. If that cycle gets disrupted, you know it:

Tired but wired

Trouble falling asleep

Belly fat that won’t budge

Brain fog and low motivation

Anything that causes chronic stress like lack of sleep or overtraining can cause cortisol imbalance. Having a saliva or blood test done multiple times throughout the day paints the clearest picture.

5. Thyroid (TSH, T3 and T4)

Your thyroid runs your metabolism.

When your thyroid is sluggish (hypothyroid), life comes at you in slow motion. Weight gain, exhaustion, cold hands and flaky skin are just some of the symptoms. An overactive thyroid (hyperthyroid) has the opposite effect – heart palpitations, sudden weight loss, and anxiety.

The first value you want to look at is TSH. If that’s abnormal (typically outside the range of about 0.4-4.0 mIU/L), then typically you will check T3/T4 to determine what’s causing the problem. Women over 40 are particularly susceptible and should get their thyroid tested every few years.

6. Iron And Ferritin

Iron is what your body uses to carry oxygen around in your blood.

Low iron leads to:

Constant tiredness

Pale skin

Shortness of breath when climbing stairs

Hair loss

Ferritin is your stored form of iron. It tends to be the FIRST number to go down. Especially watch in women, vegetarians and endurance athletes. Get it checked at least yearly.

How To Check Them At Home

You don’t have to miss half of work and sit in a waiting room to get these stats.

Order an at-home blood test kit online these days, prick your finger, mail it back to them, and they’ll send you results within a few days. Most offer the panels listed above — cholesterol, vitamin D blood test, HbA1c, thyroid, cortisol, iron.

A few tips before testing:

Fast for 8–12 hours before any glucose or cholesterol test

Test cortisol in the morning (around 8 a.m.) for the most accurate reading

Re-test every 6–12 months to spot trends and changes over time

It’s not about checking once and never looking again. It’s about establishing your own baseline and monitoring your numbers as they change.

Bringing It All Together

Knowing your numbers puts you in the driver’s seat.

Stop guessing. Stop going on how you “feel” (which is deceptive). And detect issues early when they’re fixable.

To quickly recap, the 6 numbers worth knowing are:

Total cholesterol (and LDL/HDL)

Vitamin D (via a vitamin D blood test)

Fasting glucose and HbA1c

Cortisol

Thyroid (TSH, T3, T4)

Iron and ferritin

Pick one to start with. Get it tested. Then build from there.

Small numbers. Big difference.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related