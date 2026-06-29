Ford re-hires human engineers after AI failures, Polestar banned from US



Ford says it has hired back some human engineers after AI failed to match their skills and experience. In a bid to reap the benefits of the tech, which developers claim can cut costs and boost productivity, the US carmaker adopted it across some parts of its operations including for quality checks. But, according to Bloomberg, its executives said the firm has rehired more than 300 “veteran” quality inspectors in recent years to make up for the pitfalls of automated systems. “Artificial intelligence is a fantastic tool, but it’s only as good as the information you use to train it,” Charles Poon, vice president of vehicle hardware engineering, told reporters. BBC

If you own a movie on a Blu-ray, short of someone breaking into your house and running off with it, you own it forever. That’s not the case with digital purchases, of course, and this latest story is a timely reminder of why some PS5 fans are so frustrated with Rockstar’s decision to ship GTA 6 as a code in a box. If you’re in Europe and you bought any of the 550+ movies distributed by Studio Canal, then you’re out of luck. They will be permanently deleted from your account on 1st September, 2026. In a legal notice on its website, the Japanese giant blamed “content licensing agreements” for the removal. Among the movies being removed are Terminator 2 and Total Recall. Push



Polestar has confirmed that the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security has banned it from selling vehicles in the country from the 2027 model year onwards. Yikes. The ban relates to the new ‘Connected Vehicle Rule’ that will restrict the sale of new cars with both hardware and software linked to China or Russia. Polestar is owned by Geely, with the 2, 4 and new 5 saloon all built in China. The 3 SUV is actually built in the US, but still won’t be allowed to remain on sale in 2027. Top Gear



Shell’s tiny Triple 10 Challenge Concept car charges very quickly, has excellent efficiency, and promises to reduce its carbon footprint by half compared to today’s European EVs. However, the really important part is the fluid that makes it work. The big innovation with this one-off study is how it cools its battery, which is completely different from how everybody else does it. It features a cooling system that, unlike in most other EVs, where the battery cells are indirectly cooled, uses a different coolant that can safely come into contact with high-voltage parts. InsideEVs

Hot on the heels of its record IPO, SpaceX’s massive $25 billion bond issuance was met with heavy selling in the secondary market. The aggressive financing pace of the chronically loss-making rocket and artificial intelligence company quickly backfired on investor confidence, causing its bond spreads to widen sharply, pushing them close to speculative-grade (i.e., “junk”) levels. As of Friday, SpaceX corporate bonds went from “red-hot demand” on the books to a full-blown rout within just 48 hours of pricing. PA News



Sharp has announced its first smartwatch, and it comes with a feature that’s unlike anything offered by Apple, Garmin or Samsung. The new Karada Mate Watch claims to automatically estimate calorie intake using a bioelectrical impedance sensor. Developed with California-based health technology company HEALBE, the system measures changes in the body’s water movement and sugar levels to estimate how much you’ve eaten throughout the day. T3.com

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