Florida sues OpenAI over chatbot safety, hackers use Meta’s AI support to seize Instagram accounts



Florida has become the first US state to sue OpenAI over the design and safety of the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT. The sweeping lawsuit brought by Attorney General James Uthmeier alleges OpenAI and its boss Sam Altman are endangering and addicting children, aiding and abetting mass shooters, and coaxing users into suicide as the company pursues profit. In a statement responding to the suit, OpenAI said it has “put in place industry leading protections and policies.” BBC

Hackers used Meta’s AI-powered support chatbot to infiltrate high-profile Instagram accounts, the company confirmed on Monday, saying it had resolved the problem after researchers exposed it. The targets ranged from Barack Obama’s White House account to Sephora and the US Space Force chief master sergeant, according to reporting from 404 Media. Everyday users complained of similar hijackings on Reddit and X over the weekend. Guardian



A new front has opened up in the battle for dominance in AI chips, as Nvidia said its latest development could replace the mouse and keyboard in how people use computers. The $5tn (£3.7tn) US semiconductor company has launched a “superchip” that puts AI capabilities into laptops and desktop computers, a move that will pit it against Intel, Apple, Qualcomm and AMD. The RTX Spark chip will be launched this year, and will be used by computer makers including Dell, Lenovo, Asus and HP, paired with Microsoft’s Windows software, according to the Nvidia chief executive, Jensen Huang. The Guardian

The maker of the popular Claude AI chatbot has announced plans to become a public company. Artificial intelligence (AI) giant Anthropic has taken the first steps to be publicly listed, meaning its shares are traded through a stock exchange and can be bought more easily. Such a move, called an initial public offering (IPO), would also mean greater transparency over Anthropic’s finances, with the company legally obliged to publish certain financial data. Sky News

Hackers have successfully manipulated Meta’s recently deployed AI customer support chatbot to seize control of high-profile Instagram accounts. The technology giant confirmed the breach on Monday, stating that it had pushed out an emergency patch over the weekend after security researchers and independent media outlets exposed a catastrophic flaw in the automated verification system.

The security failure compromised a wide array of notable figures, ranging from Barack Obama’s former White House account to the beauty retailer Sephora and U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sergeant John Bentivegna. Tech Digest

A Google Pixel Watch 5 prototype has leaked online in one of the most bizarre instances ever. The unreleased smartwatch was reportedly discovered by a scuba diver at the bottom of the Caribbean Sea after it was accidentally dropped by a Google employee while travelling near the island of St Martin. Randy Pitchford, CEO of Gearbox Entertainment, shared the story on X, and it quickly got attention on social media. The incident attracted attention on social media when it was shared by Pitchford, CEO of Gearbox Entertainment, who said that his friend discovered the device while he was diving and then realised it was an unreleased Google smartwatch. MSN

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 is debuting a wider form factor we’ve not seen on Android in a few years and, ahead of its launch, the device has been spotted in the wild. Posted to DCInside, a zoomed-in shot of someone using a wider-than-average foldable with two cameras on the back is very likely our first real-world look at a working Galaxy Z Fold 8 – the device previously referred to as “Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide” – which has so far only leaked in renders and dummy units. 9to5Google.com

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