BYD promises 5 minute EV charging, Trump mobile is China-built HTC U24 Pro in disguise

In a leafy industrial estate in west London, electric vehicle (EV) enthusiasts, social media influencers and journalists are gathered in a car park to watch what has been touted as a major breakthrough. Here, with the sun beating down, Chinese manufacturer BYD is showing off an EV charger that it says will finally rival the petrol station. Surprisingly, it pretty much delivers. A volunteer steps forward and plugs the company’s new ultra-powerful “Flash” charging system into a parked electric car. A screen shows the percentage rapidly tick up: 10pc, 30pc, 50pc, 80pc, 100pc. Telegraph

An AI model trained on data collected from users of Pokémon Go will potentially help military drones find their location in war zones. Pokémon Go, a 2016 augmented reality mobile game, allowed players to find and catch Pokémon in the real world using the cameras on their mobile phones, and exploded in popularity. In 2018, the company reported having more than 800m downloads worldwide. A 2021 update to the game introduced Pokéstops, which gave players in-game rewards for scanning real locations using their devices. TheGuardian

U.K. ministers will announce a ban on under-16s accessing certain social media platforms as well as livestreaming, disappearing messages, and functionalities that allow communication with adult strangers, two people familiar with discussions in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and No. 10 respectively told POLITICO. Social media curfews for 16 and 17 year-olds could also be implemented but this is still to be confirmed, both people cited above, and granted anonymity like others in this article to speak candidly, added. Politico

The Trump Mobile T1 Phone was announced last year and went through quite a few design iterations in the meantime, but now seems to have been finalized. The phone has started shipping to some media outlets (around nine months after it was first promised to), and the actual device does look a lot like the HTC U24 Pro from 2024, just with a different color and back panel. A teardown has now pretty much confirmed this. The teardown experts at iFixit have done their magic and exposed the fact that the two devices are nearly identical, just as we thought they would be. GSM Arena

It seems like not a day goes by without billionaire Elon Musk making headlines – and soon, we may even be calling him a trillionaire. The boss of SpaceX, Tesla and X (formerly Twitter) is the world’s richest person. He became the first person to achieve a net worth of more than half a trillion dollars (£370.9bn) in October 2025, according to Forbes, and a month later, Tesla shareholders approved a record-breaking pay deal that could be worth $1 trillion. However, such a milestone may come sooner as the planned flotation of rocket-builder and satellite operator SpaceX, which also owns X, Grok and Starlink, is poised to boost Musk’s net worth to about $1tn. BBC

We’ve seen rising prices all over the tech space this year, and now, a major Android phone maker is bracing customers for its own price hikes. Huawei’s announced that it’ll start charging more for its products in a few weeks, starting on July 1. HC Newsroom spotted the announcement on Huawei’s website. As translated in the report, Huawei’s statement says that the incoming price hikes are “to relieve the ever-increasing cost pressure.” Android Authority

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