5 things you need to know about latest Toy Story 5 movie



Ever since 1995, Pixar’s Toy Story franchise has been synonymous with cutting-edge cinematic technology. The original film rewrote history as the world’s first entirely computer-animated feature.

Now, director Andrew Stanton is returning to the franchise with Toy Story 5. However, this time, technology isn’t just working behind the scenes – it’s central to the plot. Billed by Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter as a case of “Toy meets Tech,” the fifth instalment confronts the ultimate existential threat to traditional play.

As the film heads to the cinemas, here are five things you need to know about this latest tech-driven evolution of Toy Story 5.



1. The villain is a touchscreen device

In previous films, Woody, Buzz, and the gang have faced off against ruthless toy collectors, a troubled neighbourhood kid and bitter, forgotten toys. In Toy Story 5, the antagonist isn’t a toy at all. The new threat is Lilypad (voiced by Past Lives star Greta Lee), a sleek, frog-like tablet computer that completely captivates an eight-year-old Bonnie. The narrative shifts the battleground from the toy box to the screen, forcing the characters to figure out how to remain relevant when digital devices reshape how kids spend their time.

2. Exploring the “blue glow” and screen addiction

The core theme of the movie tackles a modern dilemma familiar to parents globally: the battle over screen time. Star Tom Hanks, who returns as the voice of Woody, noted that the script handles the realities of modern device addiction. He highlighted a striking visual moment in the film where the characters look out over a cityscape at night, seeing the distinct blue glow of phones and tablets radiating from bedroom windows. According to Hanks, it’s a generational shift that strikes “terror into the heart” of traditional toys.

3. Threat of seven-second attention spans

The impact of algorithmic, short-form content on childhood development directly influenced the perspective of the cast and creative team. Tim Allen, the voice of Buzz Lightyear, recalled arguing with his own teenage daughter at the cinema because she struggled to sit through a two-hour narrative arc. Having grown up on rapid-fire, seven-second clips on platforms like Instagram, her attention span had adapted to instant gratification. Toy Story 5 explores this shift, looking at how classic, physical toys cope when competing with apps designed for instant feedback.

4. High-Tech toys join the fray

While a tablet serves as the primary distraction, Lilypad isn’t the only piece of tech entering Bonnie’s room. The movie introduces several electronics and high-tech toys that expand the universe’s digital footprint. Viewers will meet Smarty Pants (voiced by Conan O’Brien), an advanced tech toy, alongside Snappy (an excitable toy camera) and Atlas (a cheerful talking GPS hippo). Most notably, Tim Allen pulls double duty by voicing “Multi-Buzz”– a dysfunctional horde of 50 high-tech Buzz Lightyear units that are completely stuck in factory demo mode.

5. Pop icon joins audio track

Alongside the technological updates on screen, the film’s audio production blends classic orchestration with modern pop power. While legendary composer Randy Newman returns to handle the film’s score, global superstar Taylor Swift has contributed an original song to the soundtrack. Titled I Knew It, I Knew You, the track was written and produced alongside Jack Antonoff. Swift announced that writing for the franchise was a lifelong dream, adding a massive contemporary pop-culture draw to the movie’s release.

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