Honor 600 series launches in China with bigger batteries, Ferrari Luce EV details announced

Usually, the Chinese models come out earlier than their global counterparts, but Honor released the Honor 600 series the other way around. First came the Honor 600 and 600 Pro for the global market, and now we get to see the Chinese versions. However, the differences aren’t that many. One of the main disparities between the global and the Chinese Honor 600 series is battery capacity. The regular Honor 600 from China comes with a huge 8,600 mAh battery, while the international unit caps at 7,000 mAh. GSM Arena

Former health secretary Wes Streeting has backed banning under-16s from social media in the UK, accusing regulators and politicians of being “asleep at the wheel” on the issue. Streeting, who recently resigned from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that big tech had used tactics similar to big tobacco in designing addictive platforms that posed harms to children. “The precautionary principle should apply here,” he said – adding that the government should act quickly and the UK is “behind the curve” on the issue. BBC

Ferrari has revealed the exterior design and full technical details of its new Luce electric car. Ferrari’s second five-door car (after the Purosangue) and its first five-seater will go on sale priced at around £440,000, with UK deliveries set for spring 2027. The Luce has four electric motors, one for each wheel, making a combined 1036bhp, with a 122kWh battery giving it an estimated range of 329 miles (subject to homologation). Autocar

The mother of a teenager who believes he died in a TikTok challenge gone wrong has said Downing Street has been too slow to move towards a social media ban for under-16s, and accused the government of “kicking it down the road”. Ellen Roome, the mother of Jools Sweeney, 14, is among the families who will meet Keir Starmer on Tuesday as a consultation on a possible social media ban closes this week. “Come on, get a grip, let’s actually stand up, do something, make a decision,” she said on Today, on BBC Radio 4. The Guardian

The charming French town of Vierzon should have been an oasis of calm for crypto executive David Balland and his wife. Instead, it became the scene of 48 hours of terror. The cryptocurrency executive, who founded Ledger, was kidnapped from his home in the town by a criminal gang demanding a $10m (£7.4m) ransom. French police launched a desperate manhunt and after more than a day, their special forces unit rescued Balland. About 24 hours later, his wife was saved. Telegraph

A new package of UK sanctions aiming to shut off funding to Russia’s war effort will target crypto networks. They target cryptocurrency exchanges and the so-called “A7 network”, which the Foreign Office said was being used by Russia to evade existing restrictions and channel funds to fuel its war against Ukraine. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the UK would continue to work with allies to expose, disrupt and dismantle such networks and said there would be no “safe havens” for those enabling Russia’s aggression. Indpendent

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