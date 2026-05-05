Gmail scanning for AI goes live, Gamestop makes $55 billion offer to buy eBay



“If you have a Gmail account,” Shark Tank’s Lori Greiner posted on Instagram this weekend, “do not ignore this warning.” The star claims “Google doesn’t want you to know this, but they’ve been allowing AI to scan every single one of your emails.” This is the AI upgrade that I have warned Gmail users about before. By enabling its new smart features, Gemini crawls through your inbox to deliver smart searches, contextual replies and email summaries. It’s clearly a major change and it continues to go live for ever more of Gmail’s 1.8 billion users. Forbes

Apple will doubtless launch its next iPhones in September. And it looks like this fall will see three phones: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the company’s first folding phone, which is increasingly believed to be called iPhone Ultra, but could still be named iPhone Fold. But when will we see these new models, exactly? Apple is a creature of habit (except for surprise announcements like the recent AirPods Max 2), and September is its month of choice for its biggest event of the year. Forbes

GameStop has made a non-binding $55.5 billion offer to buy eBay, proposing a price of $125 per share in a deal consisting of both cash and stock.The bid represents a 20% premium over eBay’s closing price on the Friday prior to the announcement. To fund the acquisition, GameStop intends to use its $9.4 billion cash reserve alongside a $20 billion debt financing commitment from TD Bank. Currently, GameStop has a market valuation of approximately $12 billion, while eBay is valued at roughly $46 billion. Tech Digest

Apple today seeded the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple released the fourth betas.



Registered developers can download the betas from the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad by going to the General section and selecting Software Update. iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 do not include new Siri capabilities, suggesting any ‌Siri‌ updates are being held until iOS 27. Mac Rumors

Amazon Alexa was a magical concept at launch. It finally felt as though the future that Star Trek promised us was here, with a personal assistant you could talk to. As good as it was, clunky interactions via ‘Alexa Speak’ and several limitations ended up with Alexa (and its competition) feeling slightly more niche. Amazon Alexa+ fixes that. The GenAI-powered voice assistant is miles ahead of the original, and miles ahead of the competition. I wrote about my initial thoughts after a week with the service, describing what Alexa+ was good at (and what it needed to improve), but I’ve had more time with the system, so read my full review to find out why it’s the best. Trusted Reviews

Sony is rumoured to be announcing a new pair of high-end over-ear wireless headphones later this month. In the meantime, it seems that a Hollywood actor has been pictured wearing the so-called ‘WH-1000XX The ColleXion’ before the Met Gala. From the picture above, it is evident that Damson Idris is wearing a pair of Sony over-ear headphones. However, their design differs from existing pairs like the recent WH-1000XM6 (curr. $428 on Amazon). For instance, a metal headband is visible throughout, which is missing on the WH-1000XM6 and its predecessors. Notebook Check

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