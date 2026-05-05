5 Heatwave Hazards facing drivers this summer (and how to stay safe)

As summer temperatures soar, driving can shift from a pleasant cruise to a demanding task. Road safety and breakdown organisation GEM Motoring Assist warns motorists not to underestimate the risks created by extreme heat…

High temperatures don’t just affect your comfort; they directly impact your concentration, reaction times, and the safety of everyone on board.

“A heatwave can make a car journey much more demanding for everyone,” warns James Luckhurst, Head of Road Safety at GEM. “The danger is not just about comfort; high temperatures can affect concentration, increase fatigue and create conditions in which vulnerable passengers are at real risk.”

Here are five key ways hot conditions raise your risk on the highway, and the practical steps you can take to stay safe.

1. Driver fatigue and fading focus

Hot weather can quickly make you feel sluggish and sleepy, drastically reducing your ability to concentrate over long periods. This sluggishness is especially dangerous during slow-moving gridlock or at the end of a long, tiring day when a split-second lapse in attention can lead to a serious collision.

2. Dehydration and slowed reactions

Driving in a hot cabin causes you to lose fluids faster than you think. Even mild dehydration can trigger headaches, slower reflexes, and poor decision-making behind the wheel. If you start feeling faint, dizzy, or unable to focus properly, continuing the journey becomes a major safety risk.

3. Passenger heat exhaustion

Children, elderly passengers and individuals with underlying health conditions struggle to regulate their body temperatures in stuffy vehicles. If an unexpected traffic delay extends your travel time, a hot cabin can quickly cause your passengers to experience severe discomfort, dizziness, or full-blown heat exhaustion.

4. Rapid pet heat stress

Animals are incredibly vulnerable to rising temperatures. Dogs can experience rapid heat stress whether your car is crawling through traffic or parked in the sun. Inside temperatures spike rapidly, meaning a pet left in a parked car – even for just a few minutes –will become distressed and dangerously unwell very quickly.

5. Vehicle strain and breakdowns

Extreme heat places immense stress on your car’s critical components. It increases the likelihood of tyre blowouts, engine overheating and sudden breakdowns. Breaking down and being stranded in a live traffic lane or a remote location during a heatwave escalates safety risks for everyone involved.

How to Protect Your Journey

To combat these seasonal hazards, GEM recommends incorporating these proactive habits into your summer driving routine:

Prep the Car: Check your vehicle before setting off, paying close attention to tyre condition, coolant levels, and windscreen washer fluid.

Pack Hydration: Always carry plenty of fresh drinking water for every passenger and pet in the vehicle.

Take Cool Breaks: Plan longer journeys with built-in stops so you can regularly rest and stretch in the shade or an air-conditioned building.

Manage the Cabin: Use your air conditioning sensibly or keep windows down to ensure the cabin stays well-ventilated, helping you remain alert.

Never Leave Loved Ones: Absolute golden rule – never leave children, older passengers, or pets alone in a parked vehicle, even for a moment.

Time Your Travel: Avoid peak heat by travelling during the cooler times of the day, such as early morning or late evening, and avoid driving if you already feel unwell.

If anyone in the car shows signs of distress, pull over safely as soon as possible to cool down and seek medical help if needed.

Keep up to date with GEM Motoring Assist at:

X: @motoringassist

Facebook: @gemmotoringassist

Instagram: @gem_motoringassist

LinkedIn: @gem-motoring-assist-limited

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