The Best VPN For Remote Workers: A Review Of Mysterium VPN For 2026

Do you work outside of the office? There’s a good chance you do! Around 26% of all jobs in the US are fully remote, and a further 52% are hybrid roles. That’s more than three quarters of the entire workforce operating off premises at least once a week.

But when remote workers are logging on to their company network, accessing private client details, and writing confidential emails, how many of them are staying safe with a VPN?

VPNs make it much easier to work in a private and secure way when you’re outside of the office. Especially if you like to work anywhere other than your own home, where your wifi router is protected by a private, unique password.

A VPN could be the difference between losing data across an unsecure connection, and never even letting anyone know you were there in the first place.

And one of the best VPNS that remote workers should try using this year? Mysterium VPN. Here’s the lowdown on their VPN and data privacy services in 2026.

There’s a Lot of VPNs Out There – What Makes Mysterium VPN Different?

If you’re the kind of person who approaches VPNs as just any old bit of software, we’re here to deliver a bit of a quick reality check: every VPN is different.

They have different features, different levels of security, and different pricing structures. When you sign up for the first VPN you come across, you could get both a bad deal and a data leak somewhere down the line.

You need to be careful about the VPN you decide to work with – your job security could very well depend on it.

And when it comes to Mysterium VPN, they go out of their way to keep your connection private. Here’s how:

They run a decentralized network

Most VPNs run through user connections through datacenters – and Mysterium can do that too. But their main VPN service works with residential IPs instead.

These are private routers that exist in everyday homes, and aren’t part of larger data networks that can be instantly pinpointed when you bring up Google Maps.

In fact, Mysterium VPN pulls from a pool of 7500 residential IPs every time you turn on your VPN connection. That’ll make it rare for your internet signal to look like it’s coming from the same place twice.

Important note: Mysterium won’t use your IP

Of course, you may have just read the phrase ‘residential IP’ and thought that your own router counts as one of those. And yes, it does. But Mysterium’s network isn’t going to use it – and that’s a promise.

Mysterium’s residential IP pool is sourced entirely separately from their user base. Every router that makes up the 7500 private IPs we mentioned above has also given explicit consent for their IPs to be used in this way.

What You Get When You Use Mysterium VPN

A fast, secure connection

Mysterium VPN uses WireGuard ports to make sure their VPN connection is both fast and secure. There’s little to no latency on a connection like this, which makes it great for use in the business workday.

Which includes GDPR compliance

Any data you share when connected via Mysterium VPN is treated according to GDPR’s strong data privacy rules.

Servers in 100+ countries

This means you get global VPN coverage, no matter where certain content may be geo-locked or require age verification based on user location. And if you’ve taken your laptop traveling, you might get unexpectedly blocked from many websites!

Keep up to 15 devices secure at any one time

That makes it a lot easier for you to work across devices without ever letting your guard down. You can move from your laptop to your desktop PC and back again, and then pick up your phone to message or browse in between.

Not Sure if Mysterium is For You? They Have a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee

Mysterium seems to have quite a robust plug and play capability to it, so you can just turn it on, choose your server country, and get browsing in peace.

That makes their 7 day money back guarantee a pretty safe bet. It won’t take long for you to work out whether or not Mysterium is the right VPN for either you or your team.

And this is on top of the fact that you’ll get your money back if you’re not happy with the VPN services you get.

Plus, prices start from $2.59 per month

That’s really quite affordable for such a powerful VPN. Although it’s only their basic tier that comes in at $2.59 per month – and there are fewer features to make use of as well.

That being said, their ‘plus’ tier isn’t all that much more expensive. For only $0.50 extra ($3.09) per month, you get quite a few more features packed in.

Their highest ‘pro’ tier costs $4.79 a month, and even comes with a built-in malware blocker.

We should note here that Mysterium’s VPN plans last for two years at a time, and these prices are billed all at once every two years.

But all in all, these aren’t bad prices for someone who needs the promise of security that’s just as flexible as their own work location.

Should You Use Mysterium VPN as a Remote Worker?

It could be a very effective choice for you, absolutely!

If you’re a self employed person who likes to work both at home or the local coffee shop, or you want to spend more time in a co-working space, Mysterium can keep your signal private at all times.

Similarly, if you run a remote team within your organization, Mysterium VPN can be a pretty affordable choice. Remember, up to 15 devices can be connected simultaneously.

All in all, if you’ve been looking for a worthy VPN that guarantees security for your work, while also not breaking the bank, Mysterium VPN is worth your time and attention.

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