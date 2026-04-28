

Taylor Swift has applied to trademark her voice and image amid growing concerns around AI-generated content. The Shake It Off singer submitted three applications in the US last week to trademark her voice and likeness, including an image of herself during the Eras tour wearing a sparkly bodysuit and playing a pink guitar, as well as two audio clips of her introducing herself while promoting her most recent album, The Life Of A Showgirl. Sky News

Japan’s famously conscientious but overburdened baggage handlers will soon be joined by extra staff at Tokyo’s Haneda airport – although their new colleagues will need to take regular recharging breaks. Japan Airlines will introduce humanoid robots on a trial basis from the beginning of May, with a view to deploying them permanently as a solution to the country’s chronic labour shortage. The Chinese-made humanoids will move travellers’ luggage and cargo on the tarmac at Haneda, which handles more than 60 million passengers a year. Guardian



Anthropic’s Claude AI agent wiped the entire database and all backups of PocketOS, a SaaS (sofware-as-a-service) platform for car rental businesses, in a catastrophic event lasting just nine seconds. The incident occurred when an AI agent running Claude Opus 4.6 via the coding tool Cursor was tasked with a routine maintenance job in a staging environment. The disaster unfolded when the AI made a “guess” that deleting a staging resource would not impact production systems. Without verifying system architecture or asking for human confirmation, the agent issued a destructive command that targeted the live production database. TechDigest

Google Wallet and Apple Wallet get most of the attention in the digital wallet space, but there’s an underrated player that doesn’t always get the credit it deserves: Samsung Wallet. Samsung Wallet offers many of the same features as Apple Wallet and Google Wallet, making it easy to store your credit cards and passes in one convenient place. But now, Samsung Wallet is introducing something its competitors don’t have: Trips. As the name suggests, it’s designed to make traveling as smooth as possible by helping you organize and manage your trip-related plans in one place. Pocket Lint

The new Honor 600 feels like a real watershed moment for upping the quality of mid-range phones. Typically, this market segment has cut a fair number of corners as manufacturers attempt to cram in a solid feature set in a more affordable chassis, leading to phones that feel a little imbalanced in terms of features. The 600 strikes an excellent balance of form and function, with a sublime redesigned chassis to it, alongside a bright 6.57-inch OLED screen, a capable Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, great battery life and a capable dual-camera array derived from its flagship handset. Trusted Reviews

The UK has backed a British scientist’s “self-learning” AI start-up that is promising to leapfrog rivals in the race to superintelligence. Ineffable Intelligence, founded by the former Google DeepMind executive David Silver, has raised a record $1.1bn (£810m) in a deal backed by the taxpayer. The investment is the biggest-ever “seed” round in a European start-up, valuing Ineffable Intelligence at $5.1bn. Telegraph

A couple of times so far Apple was rumored to call its first foldable smartphone the iPhone Ultra, and now a new rumor ‘confirms’ this (as much as any one rumor can, of course). But this won’t be the company’s only upcoming Ultra-branded device. The foldable will just be called iPhone Ultra, by the way, and not iPhone 18 Ultra, similarly to how the iPhone Air isn’t the iPhone 17 Air. This gives Apple more flexibility – it can come out with new iPhone Ultra generations on a completely different schedule than the mainstream smartphone line. GSM Arena

Like this: Like Loading...

Related