Oppo launches ‘pocket Hasselblad’, Apple Releases new iOS 26.5



Chinese brand OPPO has officially launched its most ambitious smartphone to date, the Find X9 Ultra, positioning the device as a professional-grade camera that happens to do other stuff, such as make phone calls and send texts. With a global release scheduled for May 8, the flagship model marks a significant strategic pivot for the brand, targeting the ultra-premium market with a steep retail price of £1,449. The Find X9 Ultra’s identity is centred entirely around its “New-Generation Hasselblad Master Camera System.” In a move designed to appeal to photography enthusiasts, the device breaks mobile records with the world’s first 50MP 10x optical telephoto lens. TechDigest

Meta will start tracking the way employees work, including their keystrokes and mouse clicks, to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models. The company, which owns Instagram and Facebook, told workers on Tuesday that a new tool will run on Meta’s computers and internal apps, logging their activity to be used as training data for AI technology. A Meta spokesman told the BBC: “If we’re building agents to help people complete everyday tasks using computers, our models need real examples of how people actually use them.” “The data is not used for any other purpose,” he said. BBC

Apple today provided public beta testers with new releases of upcoming iOS 26.5, iPadOS 26.5, macOS Tahoe 26.5, watchOS 26.5, and tvOS 26.5 updates for testing purposes. The public betas come a day after Apple provided the betas to developers. These are the third iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 betas, but the second ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.5 public beta.



After signing up for beta testing on Apple’s beta site, public beta testers can download the updates using the Software Update section of the Settings app on each device. iOS 26.5, iPadOS 26.5, and ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.5 include a new Suggested Places feature for recommending nearby locations to visit, and Apple is also gearing up to start showing ads in Maps. Mac Rumors

Despite its control of hardware and firmware, Google triggers a surprising number of serious issues for Pixel users after security updates are installed. This pattern has repeated in recent months, and now there’s a new worry for users. Per 9to5Google, “following the rollout of the April 2026 update on Google Pixel phones, a widespread battery drain issue has hit, but the company is looking into the matter.” There’s no fix as yet, but Google has asked forum users for more info. The number of users complaining is accelerating quickly. Forbes

One of the world’s most expensive law firms has apologised for using artificial intelligence to draft legal documents in a high-stakes court battle. Sullivan & Cromwell, which charges its clients up to $3,000 (£2,225) an hour, has admitted using AI to write a flawed submission to a New York court. In a letter to the judge, the firm blamed AI “hallucinations” for a document that referred to fake cases and “non-existent legal sources”. Telegraph

Not long after the WH-1000XM6 made its way to the market, a fresh leak hints at a premium edition model that could sit above it, possibly as a kind of anniversary release.

The leak comes via The Walkman Blog, which is usually pretty reliable with Sony-related stuff. According to the report, Sony briefly put up placeholder pages on its Australia and New Zealand websites for something called “1000X The Collexion.” The pages didn’t stay up for long, but long enough for a screenshot to surface. Gizmochina

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