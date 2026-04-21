Dyson launches Supersonic Travel – a travel version of its iconic hair dryer



Dyson has officially launched the Supersonic Travel, a compact version of its hair dryer designed to resolve the long-standing voltage compatibility issues that have plagued international travellers.

Priced at $299.99, the new model is a more portable, specialized alternative to the standard $400 Supersonic, marking a significant strategic shift for the company’s beauty division.

The most critical technical update is the hair dryer’s universal voltage capability. Traditionally, high-velocity hair dryers are restricted to specific regions because their high-wattage motors are sensitive to the differences between 110V and 240V power grids. Dyson’s new model automatically adapts its internal power management to the local grid, allowing users to use the device in different countries without the risk of blowing a fuse or requiring a heavy-duty power converter.

In terms of physical dimensions, Dyson has re-engineered the device to be 32 percent smaller and 25 percent lighter than the original Supersonic. This reduction in footprint is intended to make the tool small enough to fit into gym bags, purses, and carry-on luggage.

Despite the size reduction, the company claims the device utilizes the same high-pressure airflow technology found in its full-sized counterparts, maintaining the fast-drying speeds that established the brand in the beauty market ten years ago.

For existing Dyson customers, the Supersonic Travel offers significant continuity. The device is fully backwards compatible with the original Supersonic attachments.

This allows users who have already invested in specialized nozzles, diffusers, or the “flyaway” attachment to use them with the travel unit without additional purchases. However, the travel model is sold primarily as a standalone unit, with attachments available for separate purchase to keep the initial price point lower.

The release of the Travel model follows the 2024 launch of the professional-grade Supersonic and reflects an increasingly competitive landscape. With brands like Shark and L’Oréal introducing their own high-tech hair tools, Dyson’s move into the travel segment addresses a specific consumer pain point.

By combining its motor technology with universal voltage and a lighter chassis, Dyson is positioning the Supersonic Travel as a high-end essential for the “on-the-go” lifestyle, further diversifying a portfolio that now includes everything from wet-to-dry straighteners to proprietary hair serums and styling creams.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related