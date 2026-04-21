Apple iOS27 won’t support iPhone 11, Mercedes-Benz unveils electric C-Class

While most Android manufacturers now commit to supporting their phones for a certain amount of time, Apple doesn’t, so we never know exactly when a specific model will stop getting updated. But a new leak suggests that four iPhones that received iOS 26 won’t be eligible for iOS 27. This comes from leaker Momentary Digital, posting on Weibo (via 9to5Mac), who shared a full list of the phones that they expect to get iOS 27. And it’s a long list, with everything from the iPhone 12 series onwards supposedly in line for the update — but notably, that means the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iPhone SE (2020) are excluded, despite them all running iOS 26. Tech Radar

Jeff Bezos is close to finalizing a $10 billion funding round for his AI startup that’s developing models with the capability of understanding the physical world, the Financial Times reported. The fresh funding values the company, code-named Project Prometheus, at $38 billion, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the deal. JPMorgan and BlackRock are among the investors in the new round, the FT said, citing a person familiar with the matter. The round is expected to close soon but has not been finalized, it said. Prometheus, BlackRock and JPMorgan declined to comment to the FT. Bloomberg

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the all-new electric C-Class, a dedicated EV aimed squarely at the executive market. The new saloon replaces the traditional combustion-engined bestseller with a ground-up electric design. It arrives with a maximum range of 473 miles (762km), positioning it ahead of many current rivals from Tesla and BMW. Power is stored in a battery with 94kWh of usable energy. Utilizing an 800-volt electronic architecture, the C-Class can add 202 miles of range in 10 minutes when connected to a high-speed charger. Mercedes confirmed the car will feature a “one-box” braking system capable of 300kW of energy recuperation. It also introduces bidirectional charging, allowing the vehicle to supply power back to a home or the electrical grid. TechDigest

Blue Origin’s newest rocket has been grounded after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered an investigation into a “mishap” involving the failed launch of a satellite. The company, founded by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, attempted to place a satellite from AST SpaceMobile using its New Glenn rocket but was unable to get it as far into orbit as intended. Blue Origin’s chief executive Dave Limp said the failure was caused by a lack of “sufficient thrust” in an engine. BBC

Amazon has confirmed that future Fire TV Sticks will no longer allow app sideloading or run on Android. You won’t even be able to download and install approved apps either. That’s because it is switching to its own Vega OS software for all streaming devices going forward, and as that is a cloud-based operating system, you will no longer have the ability to customise them. The software was first installed on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select released last year and can also be found driving the all-new Fire TV Stick HD coming at the end of April. T3.com

Like this: Like Loading...

Related