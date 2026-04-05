5 gadgets to keep you cool this summer – including Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan



With temperatures across parts of the UK hitting 26°C this week, many commuters will already be feeling the heat – and it’s only set to intensify as summer approaches. Thankfully, help is at hand as Dyson has launched its first-ever portable fan. Weighing just 212g, the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan is designed to be used on the go, and can be held in your hand, hung around your neck, or propped up on your desk. At £99.99, the HushJet Mini Cool Fan isn’t exactly cheap – especially compared to other handheld fans on the market. However, if you travel on a sweaty bus, tube or train every day, it could be a great investment piece ahead of summer. Daily Mail

JISULIFE HANDHELD FAN



This gadget consistently tops Reddit recommendations, and for good reason. When the air is dry and you’re hot and sticky, there’s nothing quite like a cool breeze to bring instant relief. Even if you’re camping off-grid, there are plenty of powerful portable fans available. This handheld model from Jisulife is compact enough to toss in your bag and pull out whenever you need a quick cooldown. For something more substantial, we highly recommend the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Cordless Fan. It features a built-in misting system and boasts an impressive 12-hour battery life, making it a great choice for long days outdoors. T3.com

MAGIC GEL EXTRA LARGE ICE PACK



This full body ice pack is ideal for keeping cool at night – staying cool for up to 28-minutes, you’ll be able to drift off into a peaceful slumber without feeling too hot and bothered. Not only is it perfect for keeping cool at night, but it’s also great for aches and pains too. Buy now from Amazon.

THE GULAKI NECK FAN

Creating a cooling area from the back of your neck to your jawline, the Gulaki neck fan sits comfortably around your neck and produces a refreshing breeze, even in 90-degree-Fahrenheit heat. With impressive battery life and cooling power, it was an easy pick as the best neck fan. The Gulaki fan. You can’t see the fan motors, but vents line the top of the U-shaped fan to emit air. There are three speed settings to choose from, which is standard for neck fans, but this one differentiates itself by emitting less fan noise than others in my testing pool. This is especially true on the third and highest setting. The noise is there, but it’s not overbearing. This fan also has long-lasting battery life that can handle even outdoor excursions or commutes. I ran it on its highest speed setting and clocked five hours and 27 minutes of continuous runtime before it died. CNN

SEA TO SUMMIT POCKET SHOWER



The cooler your body temperature before bed, the better you’ll sleep, and a cold shower can work wonders. If your campsite doesn’t have showers, a portable shower is a smart solution. The Sea to Summit Pocket Shower is a compact and convenient option, cleverly designed as a 10-litre dry bag with a built-in showerhead. It provides a steady flow for 7–8 minutes – just hang it up, twist the nozzle to adjust the water pressure, and enjoy a refreshing rinse. T3.com

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